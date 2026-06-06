At least five more children have died from the measles outbreak in Bangladesh on Friday, raising the total number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 610 since March 15 this year, amid an escalating health crisis in the country, local media reported.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the deaths were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Friday morning.

Among the latest fatalities, all were identified as suspected measles deaths, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported.

Reports suggest that while the number of confirmed deaths remained at 91, the total number of suspected deaths climbed to 519.

The DGHS also recorded 1,168 new suspected cases over the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 76,876.

Additionally, 243 new confirmed cases were reported, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 9,503 during the same period.

According to an editorial in Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper, the country is facing a disturbing rise in measles infections with increasing complications and mortality among children.

It added that the outbreak has placed significant pressure on healthcare facilities nationwide, particularly in pediatric ICU support, isolation wards, ventilatory care, and infection-control systems.

Meanwhile, expressing grave concern over the worsening measles outbreak across the country, the Awami League said that the crisis was not a “natural disaster” but a “man-made failure of governance” that began during the tenure of the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim administration and has continued under the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led government.

The Awami League alleged that the roots of this tragedy lie in “catastrophic decisions” taken during the interim government.

In September 2025, under the interim regime, officials reportedly abandoned the reliable vaccine procurement system through the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and switched to a “cumbersome” open tender process, despite repeated warnings from UNICEF, including multiple formal letters and high-level meetings.

“The outcome was predictable and devastating: a massive immunity gap among millions of children, particularly those under five, who now constitute the vast majority of victims. Independent investigations have rightly described this as a 'man-made massacre' rooted in administrative arrogance and incompetence,” the Awami League stated.

The party further stated that although Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the BNP government assumed office in February this year with full knowledge of the unfolding crisis, the response over the past four months remained “disturbingly inadequate,” as the deaths from the measles outbreak continued to rise.

Calling for urgent action, the Awami League urged the Bangladesh government to declare a national public health emergency with clear timelines, targets, and daily public reporting. It also demanded an accelerated emergency vaccination drive and treatment with full transparency and international oversight.

The party further called on the authorities to launch an independent, time-bound investigation into the procurement failures under the interim government and hold those responsible accountable.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)