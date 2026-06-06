When couples struggle to conceive, most conversations revolve around the woman's fertility: her cycles, her eggs, her hormones. What gets missed is a simple fact. Male factors contribute to roughly 40 to 50 per cent of all infertility cases, either alone or alongside female factors. The real problem is that most men only show up at a clinic after months, sometimes years, of trying without success. By then, they have lost time they could have used to address fixable concerns. Sperm does not appear overnight. It takes roughly 72 to 90 days to develop fully. So whatever a man does today, whether it is his diet, sleep or habits like smoking, shows up in his sperm three months down the line. If you are thinking about starting a family, those three months matter. Waiting until something goes wrong means you are already behind.

It Is Not Just About the Numbers

A typical semen test checks two things: how many sperm there are and how well they swim. Recent studies point to something else that matters just as much, which is DNA quality. Sperm with damaged DNA, usually from poor diet, smoking or environmental toxins, can cause problems like failed fertilisation, miscarriages or developmental concerns. Getting pregnant is not the whole picture. A healthy pregnancy is what counts.

What Men Should Be Doing Before Trying to Conceive

Get the right nutrients: Zinc, Selenium, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Folate are antioxidants that protect sperm and keep the DNA intact. You will find them in fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grains. Real food makes the difference.

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Maintain a healthy weight: Obesity has been linked to lower testosterone levels and reduced sperm quality. Men with a BMI above 30 often show decreased sperm count and motility. Maintaining a healthy weight through balanced nutrition and regular physical activity can lead to improvements within months.

Quit harmful habits: Smoking, heavy drinking and recreational drugs all negatively impact fertility. Men who stop smoking see better sperm quality in about three months. The body can recover faster than most people realise.

Handle stress: Chronic stress raises cortisol levels, which interferes with testosterone production and sperm health. Find something that helps, whether it is exercise, meditation or simply taking regular breaks. Consistency matters more than the method.

Stay away from heat and chemicals: If your work exposes you to high heat, heavy metals, pesticides or harsh chemicals, it is worth discussing with a fertility specialist. Even everyday heat exposure to the groin area matters, including prolonged sitting and similar habits that add up over time.

Review your medications: Some commonly prescribed medications for blood pressure, depression or chronic conditions can affect fertility. A pre-conception consultation can help determine whether adjustments or alternatives are needed.

Get checked early: Do not wait for problems to surface. Early screening for infections, hormonal imbalances and genetic conditions can identify treatable issues while intervention is still straightforward.

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Why Early Action Matters

Female fertility is largely determined by age and ovarian reserve. Male fertility works differently. It responds to lifestyle changes. Improving diet, maintaining a healthy weight and eliminating harmful habits can lead to measurable sperm quality improvements within months. Fertility is not something only women need to think about. It requires both partners working together. Starting early, before problems show up, makes the entire process smoother.

When you are planning to build a family, being prepared is always better than trying to fix things after they have already gone wrong. A pre-conception consultation with a fertility specialist, ideally three to six months before you start trying, is one of the most useful steps a man can take.

(By Dr Chaithanya C, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, JP Nagar, Bangalore)

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