Why Teen Girls Feel Tired: Iron Deficiency And Other Common Causes That Contribute To The Problem

Teen girls tend to be tired and fatigued a lot of times. And this can happen due to a mix of physiological changes and lifestyle factors. However, one of the major causes of tiredness and fatigue among teenage girls is iron deficiency. Iron deficiency is a significant health issue in India. When your body lacks iron, it can lead to several health issues, including anaemia. Iron is an important mineral that is required by the body to perform several important functions. Iron helps in the transportation of oxygen throughout the body via haemoglobin in the red blood cells. It is also required for energy production, improve muscle activity, and help in cell growth, DNA synthesis and more. Not just these, iron also helps in the production of haemoglobin.

Other than iron deficiency, fatigue and tiredness in teenage girls can be caused due to several factors, which can disrupt their daily lives, school performance, and overall well-being. It is also important to note that their tiredness isn't just 'growing pains' and can happen due to interconnected factors like nutritional gaps, hormonal shifts, and modern lifestyle pressures. While iron deficiency is a primary cause, there are other causes that compound this issue. Read on to know some of the factors that caused fatigue and tiredness among teen girls.

Common Causes That Cause Fatigue And Tiredness In Teen Girls

1. Iron Deficiency Anaemia

Iron deficiency stands out as the leading cause of fatigue in teen girls, primarily due to the onset of menstruation. Each period results in blood loss, depleting the body's iron reserves that are essential for producing haemoglobin, which carries oxygen to cells and muscles. Without sufficient iron, even basic activities feel draining, leading to symptoms like constant yawning, weakness, and difficulty concentrating. According to the National Family Health Survey-5, anaemia affects 59.1% of adolescent girls. This is attributed to iron deficiency, along with deficiencies in folate, vitamin B12, and vitamin A. A study published in European Journal of Cardiovascular Medicine says that 62.5% of adolescent girls in rural India suffered from anaemia. 40% had mild anaemia, 18% had moderate anaemia, and 4.5% had severe anaemia. Along with fatigue and tiredness, iron deficiency can also show up as pale skin, brittle nails, restless legs at night, and foggy brain.

2. Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

For some teen girls, periods cause heavy flows that accelerate iron loss. Also known as menorrhagia, this affects up to one in five adolescents and is often linked to undiagnosed conditions like hormonal imbalances or clotting disorders. Losing more than 80 milliliters of blood per cycle, which is far above the average 30-50, can quickly exhaust iron stores, leading to fatigue for days. Girls might notice soaking through pads hourly, passing clots, or feeling wiped out for a week.

3. Poor Dietary Habits

Picky eating, following fad diets, and skipping meals, are often seen among adolescents. All of these sideline iron-rich foods as they tend to crave for junk. Vegetarian or vegan trends increase the risks since plant-based iron (non-heme) is absorbed poorly without enhancers like vitamin C. Also, teens who aim to lose weight tend to avoid calorie-dense meats, lentils, or beans, which eventually creates deficits during their growth phase. All of these can spike their cortisol, and mimic tiredness.

4. Sleep Deprivation

Teens need 8-10 hours of sleep nightly, yet screens, homework, and social media steal it away. Blue light from phones suppresses melatonin, delaying onset and fragmenting rest, leaving girls groggy. Irregular schedules, late nights followed by early mornings can disrupt circadian rhythms, increasing daytime drowsiness. Poor sleep hygiene, like studying in bed, trains the brain for wakefulness there, which also leads to exhaustion.

5. Hormonal Fluctuations

Puberty's estrogen and progesterone rollercoaster impacts energy, mood, and sleep. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) or premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) causes bloating, cramps, and irritability. Thyroid problems, like subclinical hypothyroidism, slow metabolism and cause lethargy. Insulin resistance from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in some leads to blood sugar swings and fatigue.

6. Chronic Stress and Mental Load

School pressures, social media comparisons, family expectations, and body image worries increase cortisol levels in teen girls. This burns adrenaline reserves, leading to crashes, poor focus, and emotional exhaustion. Stress also impacts their appetite for nutrient-dense foods, worsening deficiencies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.