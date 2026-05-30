The World Health Organization (WHO) has moved to identify vaccines and treatments against the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a rare but dangerous form of the virus that is currently causing an Ebola outbreak in parts of Central Africa. Health experts are worried because there are no approved vaccines or treatments specifically designed for this strain. As cases continue to rise in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighboring Uganda, WHO is working with scientists, governments, and health organisations to speed up research and testing. The goal is to find effective tools that can help stop the outbreak before it spreads further.

The Bundibugyo strain is one of several types of Ebola viruses known to infect humans. While Ebola is linked to severe bleeding, organ failure, and high death rates, different strains can behave differently. Experts estimate that the current outbreak has a fatality rate of between 30% and 50%, making it a serious public health threat.

The current situation is especially challenging because the outbreak was not detected immediately, allowing the virus to spread in some communities before health officials could respond. WHO believes that faster access to vaccines and medicines could play a major role in controlling the disease.

Why WHO Is Acting Quickly

WHO recently brought together international experts to review all available research on vaccines and treatments that might work against the Bundibugyo virus. Since there's no approved medical product for this strain, the organisation wants promising candidates to move into clinical testing as soon as possible. Clinical trials are important because they help researchers determine whether a vaccine or drug is safe and effective in real-world outbreak conditions.

The urgency comes from the increasing number of suspected and confirmed cases in Congo and Uganda. Health workers are also facing challenges such as conflict, population movement, and difficulties in tracking contacts of infected people. These factors can make outbreaks harder to contain and increase the need for effective medical tools.

Vaccine Candidates Under Review

WHO experts identified the single-dose rVSV Bundibugyo vaccine, which is being developed by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), as the most promising vaccine candidate. Researchers believe it has strong potential, although it may take seven to nine months before it is ready for large-scale clinical trials. If successful, the vaccine could help protect people who are at high risk of exposure during outbreaks.

Another important candidate is the ChAdOx1 Bundibugyo vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India. This vaccine is based on the same technology that was used in the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. WHO noted that doses could become available for testing within two to three months, although more animal studies are needed before further progress can be made. Scientists are considering both single-dose and two-dose approaches depending on the level of risk faced by different groups.

WHO also reviewed Ervebo, the licensed Ebola vaccine that has been used against the Zaire strain of Ebola. However, experts found that there is not enough evidence to show it works effectively against the Bundibugyo strain. As a result, they recommended that it should only be used within carefully controlled research studies.

Experimental Treatments Show Promise

Alongside vaccines, WHO has prioritised several experimental treatments for testing. One of the leading options is MBP134, which is an antibody-based therapy. The treatment contains two laboratory-made antibodies designed to target Ebola viruses. Early studies have suggested that it is safe and could offer protection against multiple Ebola strains.

Another treatment under consideration is Maftivimab, which is a monoclonal antibody. WHO experts believe it deserves further study because antibody therapies have shown success against other forms of Ebola in the past. Researchers hope that similar approaches may help patients infected with the Bundibugyo virus.

The antiviral drug remdesivir has also been selected for further evaluation. Originally developed for other viral infections, remdesivir has already been studied during previous Ebola outbreaks. In addition, WHO highlighted an oral antiviral medicine called obeldesivir as a possible option for people who have been exposed to the virus but are not sick yet.

The current outbreak highlights the need for better preparedness against rare but deadly diseases. By accelerating research now, WHO hopes to build a stronger defense against the Bundibugyo strain and reduce the impact of future outbreaks.

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