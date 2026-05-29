The World Health Organization said on Thursday that experimental treatments and vaccines for Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus should only be used in clinical trials, as it works with affected countries to assess their safety and effectiveness. The guidance comes amid an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with cases also reported in Uganda, prompting WHO to convene expert groups to evaluate potential countermeasures.

There are currently no approved vaccines or therapies specifically for the Bundibugyo virus disease, WHO said. However, experts have identified several candidates suitable for priority testing in trials.

The agency said it is working with authorities in Congo and Uganda, along with partners including Africa CDC, to design and implement clinical trials under strict ethical standards.

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