What Is Rib Remodeling? The Dangerous Waist-Slimming Trend That's Viral On The Internet

A smaller waist has become a goal for a lot of people, and this has led people to undergo a cosmetic procedure called rib remodeling. This procedure has also gone viral on the internet as it promises a more defined waistline by changing the position or shape of the lower ribs. Social media posts showcase how this procedure leads to dramatic body transformations. However, it has also raised questions about whether achieving an hourglass figure is worth the potential health risks.

Unlike diets, exercise routines or non-surgical body contouring treatments, rib remodeling involves altering the body's skeletal structure. The ribs protect important organs, including the lungs, and play an important role in breathing. Any procedure that involves cutting, fracturing or repositioning them can have complications. While some patients may get a narrower waist, experts have raised concerns about the long-term evidence on these procedures. Read on to know more about the procedure.

What Is Rib Remodeling?

Rib remodeling is a cosmetic surgical procedure that is designed to reduce waist circumference and create a more noticeable hourglass shape. It generally targets the lower floating ribs, particularly the 11th and 12th pairs, which are not directly attached to the breastbone.

Unlike traditional rib removal, which involves surgically taking out one or more ribs, rib remodeling aims to change their angle or position without removing them completely. The procedure may involve making controlled cuts or fractures in the ribs so they can be repositioned. Depending on the technique, surgeons may use specialised instruments or stabilising materials to hold the bones in their new position while they heal.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, rib remodeling can give you a noticeable reduction in waist size. However, results vary depending on the technique, the patient's anatomy and the surgeon's experience.

What Are The Risks Of Rib Remodeling?

Although newer techniques aim to reduce the risks associated with traditional rib removal, rib remodeling is not risk-free. A 2025 systematic review of rib surgery for cosmetic waist reduction found complications such as pain, pneumothorax and wound problems. Researchers also noted that long-term evidence remains limited. Some potential risks of the procedure include:

Pneumothorax: This occurs when air collects between the lung and the chest wall, potentially causing the lung to collapse. It can happen if the lung is accidentally injured during surgery and may require emergency treatment.

This occurs when air collects between the lung and the chest wall, potentially causing the lung to collapse. It can happen if the lung is accidentally injured during surgery and may require emergency treatment. Persistent pain: The procedure can irritate nearby nerves or tissues, leading to pain that continues after the recovery period.

The procedure can irritate nearby nerves or tissues, leading to pain that continues after the recovery period. Poor bone healing: The fractured or repositioned ribs may not heal properly, potentially causing discomfort and affecting the outcome.

The fractured or repositioned ribs may not heal properly, potentially causing discomfort and affecting the outcome. Infection and wound complications: Much like other surgeries, there is a risk of infection, delayed healing and scarring around the incision sites.

Uneven appearance: The ribs may heal asymmetrically, resulting in an uneven waistline or a shape that differs from what the patient expected.

The ribs may heal asymmetrically, resulting in an uneven waistline or a shape that differs from what the patient expected. Skin damage from compression garments: Wearing a tight corset for extended periods may cause skin irritation, burns or pressure sores if it is not fitted and monitored well.

Does Rib Remodeling Affect Breathing?

The ribs form a protective cage around the lungs, heart and other structures. They also move during breathing, allowing the chest to expand and contract. Since rib remodeling requires altering the structure of the lower rib cage, injury to surrounding tissues can be a cause of concern. A complication such as pneumothorax can interfere with normal breathing and require urgent medical attention.

The long-term effects may depend on the surgical technique, the extent of rib modification, the patient's health and how well the bones heal. However, there is not enough long-term research to rule out all possible effects on respiratory function. It is therefore important not to assume that a cosmetic procedure is harmless simply because it involves small incisions or does not remove the ribs.

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