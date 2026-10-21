Fasting is a popular weight-loss method. It requires no complex recipes, microtracking, or intense meal prep. Rather than focusing on what you eat, fasting centres on when you eat. It typically works by reducing overall calorie intake. However, many interpret fasting as simply starving without understanding the science behind it. When done incorrectly, fasting can backfire. Overeating during eating windows or sudden, intense fasting can disrupt your hunger hormones and lead to muscle loss. Given these common pitfalls, it's natural for many to question whether fasting is effective for weight loss and how it affects muscle mass.

In an Instagram post, Celebrity fitness coach Shivohaam Bhatt explains how fasting helps with weight loss. "When it comes to fasting, a lot of people ask, ' How does fasting affect weight loss and how does it affect muscle building?" he said in the video.

Fasting for weight loss: Is it really effective?

Shivohaam, who has trained popular Indian stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, and Jacqueline Fernandez, says that fasting can primarily help with three mechanisms.

1. Reduces overall calorie consumption

"First, your eating opportunity can be reduced. So, by default, you will consume fewer calories without controlling constant portions," the fitness expert said in the post.

Weight loss requires a caloric deficit, meaning you burn more energy than you consume. Fasting simplifies this math by making you consume fewer calories throughout the day. By compressing your meals into a specific time frame, you naturally eliminate the hours you would typically spend eating.

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2. Lower insulin exposure

"Second, it can lower insulin exposure throughout the day. We know that when we are fasting, we are not consuming carbs. If we are not consuming carbs, insulin levels are low. Because of this, fat mobilisation can be very easy, especially for insulin-resistant people," Shivohaam explained in the video.

During extended windows without food, blood glucose drops, causing your insulin levels to plummet. Lower insulin levels signal your body to use stored fat for energy.

3. Better appetite regulation

"With time, appetite regulation can also be improved. Grazing and cravings can be reduced. Snacking intervals can also be controlled," he said. Many traditional diets fail because constant calorie restriction triggers intense biological hunger. Fasting actually helps stabilise your appetite by re-tuning your body's hunger hormones. When you adapt to a fasting routine, your body stops producing ghrelin at random times of the day, flattening the sharp biological spikes that cause sudden cravings.

"But fasting is not automatically fat loss. Fat loss still needs an energy deficit over time," Shivohaam clarified.

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Beyond weight loss, fasting results in improved insulin sensitivity, lower inflammation, better blood pressure management, and cellular clean-up.

Fasting tips for beginners

Begin with shorter fasting periods, like 12 hours overnight, and gradually increase the duration as your body adapts.

Drink plenty of water during your fasting period to stay hydrated. Herbal teas and black coffee (without sugar) can also be good options.

Pay attention to how you feel. If you experience dizziness, fatigue, or any discomfort, it might be a sign to break your fast or adjust your approach.

When you eat, focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to nourish your body.

Find a fasting schedule that works for you and try to stick to it. Consistency helps your body adapt better over time.

If you have any pre-existing health condition, consult with your doctor before starting a fasting regimen.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.