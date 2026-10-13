Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiac surgeon and health advocate, made significant changes to his lifestyle after routine health check-ups raised concerns about his health markers. Despite his medical background, the findings prompted him to reassess his everyday habits and take a more proactive approach to his well-being. In an interview with INKTalks, Dr Nene spoke about his transformation, revealing that he had lost 18 kg and brought his body fat percentage down to 16 per cent. His approach included switching to a vegan diet and giving up alcohol, changes he said he had adopted around nine to 10 months before the interview. His experience highlights an important aspect of preventive health: understanding your health indicators and making sustainable changes to everyday habits rather than waiting for a health problem to develop. Here are the key lifestyle changes he discussed.

1. Switching To A Vegan Diet

One of the major changes Dr Nene made was adopting a vegan diet. This meant moving away from animal-derived foods and changing his approach to everyday eating. A well-planned plant-based diet can include vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, beans, lentils, nuts and seeds. These foods provide fibre and a range of vitamins, minerals and other beneficial compounds. However, adopting a vegan diet does not automatically guarantee weight loss or better metabolic health. The overall quality and quantity of food consumed remain important. A diet dominated by highly processed vegan foods can still be high in calories, added sugar, salt and unhealthy fats.

People following a vegan diet also need to pay attention to nutrients such as vitamin B12, iron, calcium, iodine, vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. Adequate protein intake is important, too, particularly for people who exercise regularly or want to preserve muscle while losing weight.

2. Giving Up Alcohol

Dr Nene also revealed that he stopped drinking alcohol as part of his lifestyle transformation. Alcohol can contribute to calorie intake without providing substantial nutritional value. Depending on the amount and frequency of consumption, it may also affect sleep quality, appetite regulation and the ability to maintain consistent exercise and dietary habits. Reducing or avoiding alcohol can therefore help some people manage their weight and improve aspects of their health. However, the effects vary according to individual circumstances, and stopping alcohol alone does not guarantee weight loss.

Alcohol consumption is also associated with several health risks, including liver disease and certain cancers. Avoiding it can reduce alcohol-related risks, although the extent of benefit depends on a person's previous consumption and overall health.

3. Paying Attention To Health Check-Up Results

Dr Nene said his transformation began after routine check-ups showed that his health numbers were elevated. The feedback prompted him to reconsider whether his own lifestyle reflected the health advice he advocated. Routine health assessments can help identify potential problems before obvious symptoms appear. Depending on a person's age, medical history and risk factors, these may include blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol levels and other investigations recommended by a doctor.

Abnormal results do not necessarily mean that a person has a particular disease. They need to be interpreted in the context of medical history, symptoms and other clinical findings. The key takeaway is not to wait for visible changes in body weight or fitness before paying attention to health. Regular check-ups, when appropriate, can help people and their doctors identify risk factors and decide whether lifestyle changes or treatment are needed.

4. Making Lifestyle Changes Sustainable

Dr Nene described experimenting with lifestyle changes and assessing their impact on health. He also spoke about applying approaches he had explored with patients and his family. His experience underlines the importance of looking at health as a combination of everyday behaviours rather than focusing on a single intervention. Diet, physical activity, sleep, stress management and other habits can influence overall well-being. For people trying to lose weight, a sustainable approach generally involves eating a balanced diet, maintaining regular physical activity and avoiding overly restrictive plans that are difficult to follow over time.

Strength training can help preserve muscle during weight loss, while aerobic activity supports cardiovascular fitness. Adequate sleep and recovery also matter because they can influence energy levels, appetite and exercise performance.

The most appropriate routine depends on an individual's medical history, fitness level and goals. People with existing health conditions should consult a qualified healthcare professional before making major dietary changes or starting an intensive exercise programme.

What Dr Shriram Nene's Weight-Loss Journey Teaches Us

Dr Nene reported losing 18 kg and reducing his body fat to 16 per cent after changing his diet and stopping alcohol. His experience offers a reminder that even people with medical knowledge may need to reassess their own habits when health indicators raise concerns. However, his results should not be treated as a standard weight-loss target. The amount of weight a person should lose, their healthy body-fat range and the lifestyle changes most likely to benefit them depend on individual factors. Rather than attempting to replicate another person's transformation, focus on measurable health goals, balanced nutrition, regular physical activity and habits that can be maintained in the long term.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.