Weight Loss Tips: Get In Shape This Summer With These Foods And Drinks

Weight loss tips: Add more fibre to your diet for effective weight loss

Diet plays a major role in weight management. A perfect combination of diet and regular exercise can help in healthy weight loss. This summer you can lose weight while staying at home. Due to the lockdown, the chances of eating out has already reduced. When at home, you consume fresh homemade food. For effective weight loss, you need to add some foods and drinks to your diet. This summer, exercise at home and follow a healthy diet for weight management. Here's a list of food and drinks you should try for weight loss.

Weight loss tips: Summer foods and drinks for weight loss

1. Watermelon

This summer fruits can offer you multiple health benefits. It can also help in weight loss. Maximum portion of a watermelon is loaded with water. This fruit contains essential nutrients including vitamin A, C, lycopene and plenty of antioxidants. It also contains very few calories and keeps you hydrated. Not just watermelon, you can also eat different summer fruits.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Cucumber

Cucumber is also weight loss friendly. It is also low in calories with high water content. Cucumber also contains fibre which can keep you full for longer. You can eat cucumber as a snack or add it to your salad. It can also be used to prepare refreshing cool drinks.

3. Detox drink

During the summer season, you need to drink more water to stay hydrated. You can prepare detox drinks which can help in weight loss as well as help you get rid of toxins. To prepare detox water, take water on a large jar and add your favourite fruits to it. You can also add ginger slices, chopped cucumber, lemon slices and some mint leaves. Keep this in the fridge to cool down. Drink this water throughout the day and refill when required.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Grilled vegetables

Vegetables should be an important part of your weight loss diet. Most vegetables are loaded with fibre which can keep you full for longer. These will also provide you plenty of nutrients. You can take a variety of vegetables for grilling. Enjoy these with low-fat dip.

