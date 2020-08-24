Weight Loss: This Upper-Body Chair Workout Is All The #MondayMotivation You Need

This workout targets your core muscles

Weight Loss: For this week's #MondayMotivation, here's an upper body chair workout you can try! With the ongoing lockdown and coronavirus cases still very much on the rise, it is important to know multiple workouts that can be done at home with minimal or no equipment. In her recent Insta post, Kayla Itsines talks mentions that it may get difficult for people to take out time to workout when you have a packed schedule. Also, it could be demotivating to find yourself unequipped for exercising because you do not have all the equipments at home.

What's more, buying a full year or even three months' gym membership may be expensive for a lot of you out there. "But there are heaps of quick workouts that you can do in the comfort of your own home," says Itsines. Do not let these reasons become a hurdle for those who are looking forward to being regular at exercise.

Weight loss: Upper body chair workout you can do at home

All the equipment you need for doing this workout is a chair. It includes a total of six exercises that target your core. They can improve upper body strength and improve overall body balance and stamina.

Here are the six exercises you need to do as part of this workout:

1. Plank and Reach - 20 reps

2. Side Plank - 60 sec (30 per side)

3. Tricep Dip - 15 reps

4. Alternating Mountain Climber - 20 reps (I did a 3-way Mountain Climber)

5. Push-Up - 12 reps

6. Alternating Bent-Leg Raise - 20 reps

You can take a 30-seconds rest between each exercise. Complete three laps of the workout. It can be completed within 30 minutes and can make for full-fledged fat-burning at-home workout.

Let's do this!

