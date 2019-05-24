Weight Loss: 4 Quick And Effective Tips To Fit Workout In Your Busy Schedule

Waking up early can give you time for exercising

Highlights Avoid driving to work and opt for cycling or walking to your workplace You can also exercise while watching TV Opt for shorter workouts that can fit in your busy schedule

One of the top reasons (read excuses) that people give for missing a workout is not having the time for it. Yes, we cannot deny that there are some people who have to travel for long distances to their workplace back and forth every day. There are also people who work for long shifts of over 12 or 14 hours, and find very less physical and mental strength to even think of exercising. However, nothing comes before good health and lack of time is not good enough reason to compromise on your health.

Addressing this concern is celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines, who wrote a blog on a few tips that can help you fit in your workout amidst a busy schedule.

Also read: FITT Principle: One Single Formula To Monitor Your Workout Routine And Ensure Its Effectiveness

Weight Loss: Tips to make time for workout

1. Be an early riser: This always works. Waking up early in the morning can impart immense positivity to your mind and body. It comes with the added benefit of giving you some more hours during the day - which you usually spend over-sleeping. Start with waking up only half an hour before your usual wake up time. Begin with some meditation, stretching, and then may be a short workout spanning 15-20 minutes. HIIT and tabata are good workouts for people who fall short of time. Waking up early may only be possible if you are going to bed on time. A good night's sleep is the most essential requirement for good physical and mental health. "Another helpful tip is to have your exercise gear ready to go beside your bed. Stick with it, trust me! It gets easier and eventually becomes a part of your morning routine," suggests Kayla.

Weight loss: Wake up early in the morning to take out time for exercising

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: This Simple Cardio Workout Can Help Reduce High Blood Pressure

2. Opt for shorter workouts: Only a handful of people actually have the time for working out for a complete hour (or more) every day. If you get half hour or one hour lunch break, grab your sneakers and go for a brisk walk or a run. Doing some amount of exercising every day is better than not exercising at all. Take the stairs wherever possible, do some squats during your toilet breaks, suggests Kayla.

3. Avoid driving: Consider walking or cycling to your workplace. Not only will it help you save on your fuel cost, but will also make for your daily workout. Alongside, you get saved from getting stuck in traffic too! In case your workplace is at a farther distance, take public transport and consider walking or running for some distance.

Also read: #MidweekMotivation: Beat Midweek Stress With Short Do-At-Home Workout By Kayla Itsines

4. Exercise while watching TV: Everyone loves some binge watching after a long, tiring day. You can do some exercise in between commercial breaks, like sit-ups, push-ups, squats, lunges, on-the-spot run, jumping jacks and much more.

So stop making excuses and make time for your workout, without further ado.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019