MidweekMotivation: Beat Midweek Stress With Short Do-At-Home Workout By Kayla Itsines

#MidweekMotivation: Exercising can help in beating midweek stress

It is midweek and you all need some kind of motivation. Midweek can actually be a stressful time for some people. A very simple explanation for this is that you have not recovered from Monday and there is still a fair number of days to go before the weekend arrives. But what better way to beat stress than do a half hour (or more) workout at home? Here's presenting an energising full-body workout from none other than Kayla Itsines. The workout, shared by Kayla on Instagram, comprises a total of 8 exercises that can be done at the comfort of your home.

So, if you are not in the mood to go to the gym today, (thanks to midweek blues) just try this 8-exercise workout routine by Kayla Itsines. All you need is a pair of dumbbells and of course, the motivation to get up and exercise! After all, a do-at-home workout is better than skipping your workout. It also saves you from the guilt all day. What's more is that exercising releases endorphins or happiness hormones, and thus it can be the perfect way to beat midweek blues!

"The best part is all you need is a pair of dumbbells and this workout can be completed in the gym or at home (or anywhere really). Perfect for all fitness levels!" writes Kayla in her post.

Weight loss: Beat midweek stress with this full body workout routine by Kayla Itsines

Following are the eight exercises included in Kayla Itsines' full body workout. You need to break these into two different seven minute circuits to make the workout effective.

1. Weighted Reverse Lunges - 20 reps (10 each side)

2. Glute Bridge - 12 reps

3. Burpee - 10 reps

4. Side Raise - 15 reps

5. Bent-Leg Raise - 12 reps

6. Heel Tap - 30 reps

7. Bent-Over Reverse Fly - 15 reps

8. Star Jumps - 30 reps

Watch the video shared above to see how the exercises are performed. Make sure you perform each exercise with the right technique. Let us know how you feel after doing this workout which will not take more than 15 minutes.

You can also try high intensity interval training workouts or tabata workout as other short-duration workouts. They are high in intensity and don't require any hefty gym equipment. Opting for such workouts is definitely the perfect way to prevent skipping a workout and also get you ready for the weekend!

