Is Walking An Exercise? Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Has The Perfect Reply!

Many people are under the illusion that being physically active can suffice for skipping exercise. Well, maybe once in a while, it can! But on the whole, exercising regularly is an important aspect of good health and you must make sure that it is a part of your routine. Raising awareness about the importance of regular exercise is celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who recently took to Facebook to highlight the difference between physical activity and exercise.

Difference between physical activity and exercise

In her video, Rujuta says that exercise is all about challenging yourself and pushing your limits. She says that walking cannot be termed as exercising. While going for regular walks has its own set of health benefits - including better heart health, controlled blood pressure and weight management - it cannot be set equivalent to exercising unless you are pushing yourself for a brisk walk or walking faster than your usual pace.

Being physically active, on the other hand, is equally important for good health and overall well-being. Exercising for one hour in a day but being lazy and lethargic for the rest of the day or sitting for long hours in one place is not going to make you fitter or healthier. According to Rujuta, you must stand straight on your feet for around 3 minutes, for every 30 minutes of sitting. This is especially important for people in desk jobs. Sitting at one place for too long can make you gain abdominal fat or belly fat.

On a daily basis, if you are cooking your own food, making your own bed, doing your own laundry, etc, you are physically active. Exercise on the other hand, is taking this activity a notch up, making activity more challenging in terms of strength, stamina, flexibility or stability. This will not only make you fitter, but will also make your brain alert, active and functioning.

Regular exercise can help you stay fit and healthy

So, in order to ensure good health, healthy heart, normal blood pressure, normal cholesterol levels, prevent diabetes and cancer (to name a few) regular exercise plays a very important role. 150 minutes of medium intensity exercise in a week and 90 minutes of intense exercise is important for people of all age groups (including children and older adults).

Your exercise regime must include both cardio exercises and strength training exercises. The former will help you burn more calories, pump more oxygen to your lungs and improve blood circulation, while the latter will make you stronger and fitter and will enable you to perform day-to-day tasks at ease. Strength training can be more beneficial for people with diabetes as it helps in improving insulin sensitivity.

So, before you equate being physically active to regular exercise, think! Know that it is only with good health that you can achieve your goals and reach great heights.

Happy, healthy living, y'all!

