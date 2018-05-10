Weight Loss: 5 Morning Habits That Are Making You Gain Weight And Belly Fat

Highlights
- Avoid processed foods in the morning
- Never skip you breakfast
- Exercise in the morning for better fat loss
When you are not able to achieve your desired outcomes, there are definitely some places where you are going wrong. Most blunders are made when people begin their day with the wrong practices.
Read below to know some morning habits and rituals which are making you gain weight and belly fat:
1. Not exercising
Studies say that exercising in the morning helps you burn more calories and prevents gain in weight. Morning exercise on an empty stomach can help in burning more body fat and contributes to weight loss in a more efficient way. Waking up early in the morning and taking out time for exercising gives you a very different and refreshing feeling altogether. Plus, this doesn't mean that you have to specifically go to the gym and workout rigorously. You can include a variety of exercises to your workout regime like brisk walking, jogging, cycling, running, skipping, etc. At times, even half an hour of workout is enough to make you feel refreshed and energised and help you in weight loss more efficiently.
2. Not drinking water
Dietitians, nutritionists and fitness experts all over the world have recommended drinking lots of water for both staying healthy as well as losing weight. Sufficient water intake helps in flushing out toxins from the body and gives a boost to the metabolism. And drinking a glass or two of warm water in the morning can help you in losing weight and belly fat. It will help in cleansing your system. Drinking water reduces appetite and calorie intake and helps in maintaining hydration levels in the body.
3. Not getting enough morning sunlight
Yes, being exposed to some sunlight can help you in your weight loss regime. Studies say that ultraviolet rays of the sun in the morning are healthy for your body. They can make you feel more energetic and increase your metabolic activity. Some exposure to sunlight in the morning can bring down your BMI and improve health.
4. Eating processed foods for breakfast
Being in rushed state every morning can make you inclined towards having quick and easy to make options for breakfast. Today, markets are flooded with processed and packaged foods. And no matter how healthy a choice you make from these processed foods, the preservatives and added flavours in them will have an adverse impact on your health. Moreover, having these junk and fast foods for breakfast can be one of the worst things you can do for your health. Preservatives and sugar content in processed foods can increase your cravings and ultimately lead to overeating. Breakfast should be wholesome and healthy and must include natural foods such as fruits, nuts, oat meals, fruit juices, etc. And this is irrespective of the fitness and diet regime that you are following.
Also read: Weight Loss: 3 Tablespoons Of This Drink In A Day Will Help You Lose Belly Fat And Lower Cholesterol Levels
5. Skipping breakfast
On most days, you are in a hurry and do all your morning chores rushing here and there. The most convenient option seems to be grabbing a quick or sandwich along with a cup of coffee, or even worse, skipping breakfast. There is a reason why breakfast is hailed as the most important meal of the day. It is the first meal of the day which gives a kickstart to your energy levels. On days when you skip breakfast, your metabolism messes up. Skipping up breakfast slows down body's fat burning process. Also, on days when you skip breakfast, you are more likely to make poor food habits throughout the day. Eating a healthy breakfast during the day helps in reducing cravings and prevents excessive hunger in later part of the day.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.