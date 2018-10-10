World Mental Health Day: 7 Foods That Are Great For Keeping Your Mind Healthy

World Mental Health Day: The kind of foods you eat have a great impact on your mental health

Highlights Eating healthy foods can boost your mental health You should avoid consumption of junk food for good brain health Bananas and oranges are great fruits for your mental health

October 10 is observed as World Mental Health Day across the world. This day is exclusively meant to raise awareness about mental health and the importance of talking about mental health issues. Mental health is an important aspect of overall health. Diet is an extremely important prerequisite for good mental health. What you eat affects you both physically and mentally. People who include loads of junk and comfort foods in their diet tend to have poorer mental health as compared to the ones who follow a healthy and balanced diet. On World Mental Health Day 2018, we talk about foods that which can help you have a healthy mind and facilitate better mental health.

Following is a list of foods which can help you have a healthy mind:

1. Bananas

Yes, bananas are great for having a healthy mind. Eating bananas can help in enhancing your mood. This is because bananas affect tryptophan - an amino acid which helps in production of serotonin. Tryptophan also helps in improving sleep and regulates intake of food. Potassium-rich bananas also contain good amount of Vitamin B-6 and fibre.

Bananas are good for brain health

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Lentils

If you want a good mental health, you must include lentils in your diet. Lentils have low glycemic index and help in regulating blood sugar levels. This helps in maintaining energy levels throughout the day while also enhancing mood.

Lentils can help in keeping blood sugar levels under control

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are widely popular because beta-carotene antioxidant. Sweet potatoes can reduce damage to brain cells and are thus good for a healthy mind. Beta-carotene is an antioxidant which also helps in reducing oxidative stress on DNA - thus reducing risks of diseases like schizophrenia, anxiety and depression.

Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Salmon

Omega-3 fatty acid rich salmon is great for a healthy mind. Salmon contains anti-inflammatory healthy fats which are very important for the brain's cell membrane.

Omega-3 fatty acids in salmon are great for brain health

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Turmeric

Turmeric is the wonder spice which has gained widespread popularity because of curcumin. Curcumin is a compound in turmeric which can help in improving memory, ease depression and facilitate growth of new brain cells.

Turmeric can help in boosting memory

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Nuts

Nuts are not just good for heart health. They are great for brain health too. Healthy fats, Vitamin E and other important plant compounds in nuts like almonds, pistachios and walnuts are great for keeping your mind healthy.

Nuts are great for heart health and brain health

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Oranges

Vitamin C rich oranges are great for boosting your brain health. Vitamin C is a key nutrient which helps in preventing mental decline. Eating Vitamin C-rich foods regularly can help in preventing Alzheimer's disease as well. other foods rich in Vitamin C include kiwi, tomatoes, strawberries and bell peppers.

Vitamin C rich foods are great for keeping the mind healthy

Photo Credit: iStock

This World Mental Health Day, switch to these healthy foods for a healthier brain!