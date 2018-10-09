World Mental Health Day 2018 Focuses On Mental Well-Being Of The Young And Adolescent

World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10

World Mental Health Day 2018 is observed on October 10 across the world. The goal of World Mental Health Day is to increase awareness about mental health and the importance of mental health in overall health of a person. On this day, the idea is to empower people suffering from mental health problems and encourage them to open up about it. This year, the theme of World Mental Health Day is "Young people and mental health in a changing world." World Mental Health Day 2018 theme focuses on the adolescents and the mental health problems that they deal with.

World Mental Health Day 2018 theme

While many people have an exciting time in their early years of adulthood, for some people this time may cause a lot of stress. If mental health problems among teenagers are not managed and recognized, it can lead to mental illness. Increased use of online technologies among teenagers has led to additional pressures. This is one of the biggest reasons why the young are vulnerable to mental distress and illness.

What's more is that half of all mental illness begins by the age of 14 and most of these cases go undetected and untreated. Depression is the third most common disease in adolescents, suicide being the second leading cause of death.

According to the World Health Organization, there is now a growing recognition of importance of helping young people build mental resilience at an early age. This helps adolescents cope with challenges of today's world in a better way.

World Mental Health Day 2018 focuses on mental well-being of adolescents

World Mental Health Day Significance

On World Mental Health Day, the idea is to build mental resilience from an early age to prevent mental illness among adolescents and young adults. Prevention begins with awareness and gaining better understanding of early warning and signs of mental illnesses. Awareness can primarily be increased in educational institutions like schools and colleges. Schools can also work towards providing children with psychological support. Also, the healthcare professionals need to be trained to detect and manage mental health disorders in a better way.

Governments and people in authority need to work towards getting evidence-based programs for mental health of young people in place. Investments should be made in both the health and education sectors. This will help adolescents and young adults to take care of their mental health and support their friends as well.

