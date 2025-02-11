Watch As Shilpa Shetty Throws A Fitness Challenge: "Attempt Only If You Have A Strong Core"

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram handle is pure fitness motivation. Whether she is crushing it in the gym or setting yoga goals with perfect pranayama, she does it all like a pro. And now, she is back with some Monday motivation. In her latest video, Shilpa rocks a black sports bra and shorts – serving both fitness fashion goals. Lying on a mat, she is all set for an intense workout. And what is her move of choice? Sit-ups! With her arms wide open, the actress balances herself effortlessly and absolutely nails the exercise. “ABS-olutely worth it! Challenge thrown to you. PS: Attempt only if you have a strong core,” read the text attached to the post.

Sit-ups are a fantastic core-strengthening exercise that should be a staple in any fitness routine. They primarily target the abdominal muscles. A stronger core improves posture, enhances balance and reduces the risk of lower back pain. The exercise also engages multiple muscle groups, including the hip flexors and lower back. Plus, they require no equipment, so you can do them anywhere.

Last week, Shilpa Shetty took on a fitness challenge using a bosu ball, a half exercise ball designed for balance, strength and core workouts. Holding a dumbbell with both hands, she maintained perfect balance, showcasing her expert-level control and strength.

“Mondays are for BALANCE. A Bosu Ball workout targets your core and stabilizing muscles, improving balance, strength, and coordination. It challenges your body on an unstable surface, activating multiple muscle groups, enhancing functional fitness, and reducing injury risks while building overall stability and strength,” Shilpa wrote in her caption.

Before that, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself attempting squats with her trainer. Dressed in comfy athleisure, she planted her foot and leaned back while holding her trainer's hands for support. Her first attempt? She totally fell back. Second try? Almost there, but not quite. But on the third go, she nailed it like a pro. The moment she pulled it off, her excitement was evident. The side note read, “Squat, squat till you get those glutes! What's a challenge without a little struggle? Third attempt, but I got it done! Set the tone for your week—push your limits and surprise yourself.”

Shilpa Shetty's fitness posts are pure goals. Agree?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.