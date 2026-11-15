Vidyut Jammwal Calls Carbs Food For The Brain: Are They Really?

Vidyut Jammwal's approach to weight loss focuses on balance rather than extreme dieting trends. The Bollywood actor has emphasised that carbohydrates are an essential part of a healthy diet because they serve as the brain's primary source of energy. In an interview with Tata Play Fitness, reported by The Indian Express, the Street Fighter actor cautioned against completely eliminating carbs, pointing out that many people follow restrictive diet practices without fully understanding their impact. "When I hear people say they've cut down on salt, reduced water intake, or completely stopped eating carbs to lose weight, I disagree," he said. "Carbohydrates are food for the brain. If you are not eating enough carbs, your brain cannot function at its best. That's why I believe people should not blindly follow every diet recommendation they hear." His comments raise an important nutrition-related question: Are carbohydrates truly necessary for brain health, and can removing them from the diet affect cognitive performance?

Are Carbohydrates Really The Brain's Primary Fuel?

The brain relies heavily on glucose, which is produced when the body breaks down carbohydrates. Unlike some other organs, the brain has a high and continuous energy requirement, making glucose an important fuel for its normal functioning. Glucose supports several brain activities, including communication between nerve cells, concentration, memory and other cognitive processes. Under normal dietary conditions, it is the brain's primary energy source. However, this does not mean that the brain stops functioning properly as soon as someone reduces their carbohydrate intake. The body has mechanisms to maintain glucose supply even when dietary carbohydrate intake is low. The liver can produce glucose through a process called gluconeogenesis, using substances such as certain amino acids, lactate and glycerol. Additionally, during prolonged fasting or very low-carbohydrate intake, the liver produces ketone bodies from fat. These can cross the blood-brain barrier and serve as an alternative source of energy for the brain. Therefore, while carbohydrates are an important source of energy, the brain can adapt to changes in fuel availability. The claim that eliminating carbohydrates automatically prevents the brain from functioning at its peak would be an oversimplification.

Can Cutting Carbs Affect Concentration And Brain Function?

Carbohydrate restriction can affect people differently depending on how drastically they reduce their intake, their overall nutritional status and how their bodies adapt to the dietary change. When someone suddenly shifts to a very low-carbohydrate diet, they may experience temporary symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, irritability and difficulty concentrating. These symptoms are sometimes reported during the initial adaptation phase of ketogenic diets. However, there is no universal evidence that everyone who follows a low-carbohydrate diet will experience impaired memory, concentration or cognitive performance. It is also important to distinguish between cutting refined carbohydrates and eliminating all carbohydrate-containing foods. Reducing added sugars, sugary beverages and highly processed foods can be beneficial, while eliminating nutrient-rich sources such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and pulses may unnecessarily reduce dietary fibre and other essential nutrients.

Not All Carbohydrates Are Equal: Which Ones Should You Eat?

The quality of carbohydrates matters as much as the quantity. Foods containing complex carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins and minerals can form an important part of a balanced diet. The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its 2023 guidelines on carbohydrate intake, recommends obtaining carbohydrates primarily from whole grains, vegetables, fruits and pulses. Some nutritious carbohydrate sources include:

Whole grains: Oats, brown rice, whole wheat, millets and barley provide carbohydrates along with dietary fibre and other nutrients.

Fruits: Bananas, apples, oranges, berries and papaya provide natural sugars, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Pulses and legumes: Chickpeas, lentils, kidney beans and other pulses offer carbohydrates, fibre and plant-based protein.

Vegetables: Sweet potatoes, peas, carrots and other vegetables contribute carbohydrates alongside vitamins, minerals and fibre.

WHO also recommends that adults consume at least 400 grams of fruits and vegetables and 25 grams of naturally occurring dietary fibre daily.

Should You Eliminate Carbohydrates To Lose Weight?

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding weight loss is that carbohydrates must be eliminated to achieve a leaner physique. Carbohydrates contain four calories per gram, just like protein. While reducing carbohydrate intake can help some people create a calorie deficit, weight loss ultimately depends on consuming fewer calories than the body uses over time. A person can lose weight while including rice, roti, oats, potatoes and fruits in their diet, provided their overall calorie intake is appropriate for their goals.

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Carbohydrates also play an important role in exercise. They provide energy for moderate- to high-intensity physical activity and help replenish muscle glycogen, the stored form of glucose that muscles use during exercise. For people who regularly perform strength training, running or other demanding workouts, consuming adequate carbohydrates can help support training performance and recovery. Therefore, rather than eliminating carbohydrates, it is more useful to focus on portion sizes, food quality and overall dietary balance.

How Much Carbohydrate Should You Eat Daily?

There is no single carbohydrate requirement that works for everyone. Individual needs depend on age, body weight, physical activity, health conditions and fitness goals. The WHO's healthy diet guidance states that, for most people, unrefined carbohydrates should provide approximately 45-75 per cent of total daily energy intake. However, this is a broad population-level recommendation, not an individual prescription. People with conditions such as diabetes may need personalised dietary guidance based on their blood glucose levels, medication and overall health. For someone trying to lose weight, the focus should be on maintaining an appropriate calorie deficit without unnecessarily eliminating entire food groups. Vidyut Jammwal's comments draw attention to an important aspect of nutrition: carbohydrates are not inherently unhealthy, and eliminating them is not a prerequisite for weight loss. The brain primarily relies on glucose under normal dietary conditions, although it can adapt to using ketones when carbohydrate availability is limited. Similarly, carbohydrates can support physical performance, particularly during demanding exercise. The more important consideration is choosing nutritious carbohydrate sources and consuming them in quantities suited to individual energy requirements. A balanced diet should not be built around fear of a particular macronutrient. Instead, it should provide adequate carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals and fibre to support overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.