Weight loss injections are being used to manage weight for people who struggle with regulating their blood sugar levels. The various types of weight loss injections available on the market, such as semaglutide (Mounjaro, Wegovy), and tirzepatide, often leave people confused about which one to choose, considering their benefits and side effects. The use of weight loss injections needs to be carefully administered and monitored for those seeking effective weight management. Their use is often associated with tackling obesity, but medical professionals are also considering them for non-obese patients who have type 2 diabetes. The goal is to use these drugs to improve blood sugar control and positively influence patient outcomes.

But the real effectiveness of their use needs a balanced approach, as they have benefits as well as risks associated with them, which can affect patients. This is especially needed in India, as nearly 1 in 2 Indians has an abnormal glucose metabolism. The figures mentioned in the Diabetes Research Clinic Journal pinpoint a health crisis that needs constant vigilance and addressing.

Why Weight Loss Injections Are Being Used In Diabetes Care

To get a deeper insight, in the recent NDTV Lifeline episode, Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, explained how the use of weight loss injections can be beneficial and pose certain risks for non-obese diabetic patients. Dr Anoop Misra explained, "Weight loss injections were originally developed to improve blood sugar control. These can be beneficial for obese as well as non-obese individuals with diabetes."

The GLP-1 weight loss drugs have been designed to mimic the gut hormones that can influence your appetite. When insulin secretion is compromised, the safe use of weight loss injectables can improve weight management.

The benefits of weight loss drugs are as follows, as Dr Anoop Mishra explains, and the research, such as a review published in the Obesity journal, shows:

The complex composition of weight loss drugs such as tirzepatide has shown benefits in controlling average body weight.

The approach to its usage is rooted in intensive lifestyle intervention, as the complete overhauling is necessary for visible results.

When treatment is continued without any side effects, then weight reduction over the course of 88 weeks is possible.

Another benefit of using weight loss injections is the lower cardiovascular risk in selected patients, which can reduce the chance of developing comorbidities related to diabetes.

Dr Anoop Misra explains, "These therapies are no longer viewed only as obesity drugs but also as powerful metabolic medicines that can benefit various bodily processes for long-term health."

Can Non-Obese Diabetics Benefit From GLP-1 Injections?

Non-obese diabetics in India could benefit from the use of GLP-1 injections, as many Indians develop type-1 diabetes at a lower body mass index (BMI) than obese individuals. The Frontiers in Endocrinology journal suggests that the higher portion of visceral fat in internal organs and the prevalence of the thin-fat body type may influence a higher risk for type-2 diabetes.

Dr Anoop Mishra also said, "Patients with a higher BMI also have a higher chance of developing heart disease, which can further increase their chances of type-2 diabetes."

Patients with pre-existing conditions, such as fatty liver patients and individuals who are unable to tolerate certain oral medications, can benefit from weight loss injectables.

Those with prediabetes can also benefit if their metabolic markers after a doctor's analysis signal weight management hurdles. So, those needing stronger glucose reduction can benefit from weight loss injectables.

Dr Anoop Mishra also explained that there are certain factors to be kept in mind when the use of weight loss injections needs to be availed. Here is what medical professionals keep in mind before prescribing weight loss injections:

Age: The exact age of the patient can influence their ability to manage their blood sugar levels.

Current weight as per height and age is a crucial factor, as an excess of it needs immediate medical intervention, as it is interlinked to blood sugar management.

Co-existing diseases can influence how effective weight loss injections may prove.

Diabetes severity is another pivotal factor, as when the fasting blood glucose level is beyond the medically set parameter, then immediate medical treatment is necessary.

Also Read: NDTV Lifeline x Diabetes: Which Treatment Is Right For You, Metformin Or New Injectables?

What Benefits Can Non-Obese Diabetics Expect?

The benefits of weight loss injectables for non-obese diabetics have been detailed in research such as the Frontiers of Endocrinology, which suggests looking at the individual mechanisms that control blood sugar.

1. Better Blood Sugar Control

The use of weight loss injections has resulted in better control over fasting blood glucose levels, specifically a reduction in HbA1c levels. These levels can vary as per the dietary habits before blood testing, so a marginal error in results is kept in mind in such situations that arise. Diagnostic testing for blood sugar levels is much more accurate when the levels of fasting blood glucose and post-meal levels are compared, as they can provide a complete blood sugar level analysis.

2. Heart and Kidney Protection

The Lancet journal highlights that certain heart health-protecting benefits have been found in patients who develop type-2 diabetes, even with a normal or mildly elevated BMI. The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal also suggests that the risk of diabetes-related complications can be reduced with the safe and medically monitored use of weight loss injections.

The impact on kidney health depends on the overall metabolic improvement rate after weight loss injections have been prescribed.

3. Reduced Insulin Dependence

The dependence on insulin can be reduced, as some patients may delay or avoid insulin escalation after weight loss injectable usage.

Also Read: Metformin vs Injectables: India's New Diabetes Dilemma

What Are The Side Effects Doctors Watch Closely?

Dr Anoop Mishra explains that with benefits, certain side effects are also associated with the use of weight loss injectables that need to be kept in mind by patients and doctors. These can be :

1. Excessive Weight Loss

This is especially true for already lean individuals, as their body weight is already below the medically necessary barometer. It can also lead to a negative impact on overall energy levels and nutritional quotients in the body.

2. Muscle Mass Loss

Muscle mass maintenance is necessary with the use of weight loss injectables, as the rate of muscle mass needs to be preserved for long-term physical health. The holistic lifestyle intervention with this treatment approach requires resistance training and adequate protein intake.

3. Digestive Issues

Approximately 26% to 45% of total weight lost with the use of semaglutide or tirzepatide may come from lean mass rather than fat mass. The Nature Reviews Endocrinology journal suggests that older adults and people who have a lower BMI may be vulnerable to developing gastric issues, such as:

Nausea

Vomiting

Constipation

Bloating

Diarrhea

Rare But Serious Risks With Weight Loss Injectables

Research published in the PLOS One journal suggests that some people may experience rare but serious risks, such as:

Gallbladder issues

Pancreatitis concerns

Dehydration

Who Should Avoid Weight Loss Injections?

Optimal diabetes management needs a balanced approach that keeps the benefits and side effects of weight loss injections in mind. Here are the people who should avoid using them and seek other weight loss management methods:

Extremely lean individuals have low muscle loss.

Patients with severe gastrointestinal conditions should avoid them, as severe reactions are possible.

Those with certain endocrine disorders should stay away from weight loss injections.

Patients with contraindications identified by specialists should avoid using weight loss injections.

The use of weight loss injections by non-obese individuals should not be taken lightly. You need to consider your body's current condition and consult a diabetes specialist to make sure that you use them safely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.