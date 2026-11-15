Sharing Helmets On Bike Taxi Rides? What Commuters Should Know About Hygiene And Health Risks

Bike taxis have turned out to be a convenient means of traveling through busy streets in the city, especially for shorter distances. However, whereas booking a bike taxi takes only a minute or two, there is one thing that many people overlook during their journey; it is the helmet given to the commuter. While a personal helmet belongs to one person and is taken care of by him/her alone, the helmet given on hire is bound to be used by various people in one day.

What makes shared helmets hygienic?

The inner surface of the helmet comes into direct contact with the head of a rider and, particularly, with the forehead and the face. It is often covered with sweat, oils, and dirt. In case if the helmet is used repeatedly and without proper cleaning, this will lead to its contamination with bacteria and fungi.

An analysis of 130 helmets used by the motorcyclists in Nepal conducted in the journal Microorganisms in 2021 showed that bacteria and fungi were present. In total, there were 392 bacteria and 346 fungi. Moreover, it was revealed that there was a higher microbial activity in shared helmets compared to personal ones. Unwashed and uncleaned helmets had a higher number of bacteria and fungi than frequently cleaned helmets.

This proves that cleaning of the helmet is a necessary step. However, it should be mentioned that presence of microorganisms on the surface of the helmet does not necessarily mean infection with these microorganisms during the use of the helmet. Several factors play role.

What are the possible health implications?

Regular exposure to a dirty, wet, or improperly maintained helmet could potentially increase the risk of worsening any existing scalp or skin problems.

It is also possible that unclean surfaces will facilitate the transmission of microbes. This problem is especially significant for those individuals who suffer from scalp disorders, skin infections, or have impaired skin barrier functions. However, there is insufficient research on how often shared motorcycle helmets lead to infections in commuter populations.

Thus, this problem should be considered a preventable hygiene issue rather than a valid reason not to wear a helmet.

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Simple precautions commuters can take

However, a person should wear a helmet carried personally as much as possible if one uses bike taxi service frequently. In case if this is not possible, some simple steps could be taken:

Ensure that a helmet one is going to wear is not dirty, wet, smelly and its inner part is not damaged.

Wear a clean and personal helmet inner layer or hat if it does not affect the helmet's fit and safety.

Do not share personal helmets without making sure that inner padding is washed and dried properly.

In case if a helmet is dirty or wet, ask for another one which is maintained in proper condition.

It would be reasonable for bike taxi drivers to develop a maintenance schedule and disinfect helmets according to the recommendations of their manufacturers in order not to damage protective materials.

Helmets should dry out thoroughly after each use because of bacteria growth possibility.

It should be stressed that hygiene cannot be achieved to the detriment of road safety. A helmet should fit well and be securely fastened to comply with the standards. The World Health Organization states that proper motorcycle helmet use can save life more than 6 times and reduce the risk of brain injury by up to 74%.

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A shared responsibility

As such transportation through mobile applications gets integrated into urban transit regularly, the issue of helmet hygiene needs to be accorded more importance by the service provider as well as by the commuters.

The purpose of this is not to hinder the use of bike taxis, nor reduce the quality of protective gear. It is to make transportation safer by understanding that road safety is intertwined with personal hygiene.

(By Dr. Priyanka Kuri, Consultant - Dermatology, Aster Whitefield Hospitals, Bangalore)

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