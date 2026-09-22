Outdoor workouts can be good for your physical and mental health, but when air pollution levels rise, where and when you exercise can affect how much polluted air you breathe. Experts explain how to stay active while reducing exposure. Going for a morning run, cycling through your neighbourhood or simply walking in a nearby park can be an easy way to stay physically active. But in cities where air pollution is a regular concern, outdoor exercise requires a little more planning. During exercise, your breathing rate increases and you tend to inhale more deeply. This can mean taking in a greater volume of air, including pollutants present in the environment. The risk can be particularly relevant on days when fine particulate matter and other pollutants are elevated. "Outdoor exercise offers several health benefits, but in cities with elevated air pollution, the timing, location and intensity of your workout can make a difference to how much polluted air you inhale," said Dr Pallav Mishra, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare - Healthcity. So, should you stop exercising outdoors when pollution levels are high? Not necessarily. Instead, experts recommend making a few practical changes to reduce exposure.

Check the AQI Before You Exercise

One of the simplest ways to make an informed decision about an outdoor workout is to check the Air Quality Index (AQI) before stepping outside. AQI provides an indication of the level of air pollution and can help you decide whether outdoor exercise is appropriate on a particular day. "If the AQI is poor, consider moving your workout indoors, particularly if you have asthma, chronic respiratory disease, heart disease, are older, or are otherwise more vulnerable to air pollution," Dr Mishra said.

"People with existing heart or lung conditions may be more sensitive to the effects of air pollution. For them, choosing an indoor workout on heavily polluted days can be particularly important," Dr Mishra adds.

Avoid Exercising During High-Pollution Periods

The time you exercise can also influence your exposure. Traffic-related pollution may be higher during peak commuting hours in many urban areas, although pollution patterns differ depending on the location, weather and other factors. Rather than assuming that a particular time of day is always safer, check the current AQI and local conditions before heading out.

If pollution levels are elevated, consider postponing your outdoor workout or switching to an indoor activity.

Pick Your Workout Location Carefully

Where you exercise can be just as important as when you exercise.

Running or cycling immediately alongside a busy road can expose you to traffic-related pollutants. Intersections and areas with heavy vehicle congestion may also have higher levels of traffic emissions. Instead, when air quality permits outdoor exercise, consider choosing parks, green spaces and quieter residential areas away from major roads. "Choose your location carefully. Parks, green spaces and quieter residential areas away from major roads can help reduce exposure to traffic-related pollutants," Dr Mishra said. This does not mean that a park automatically has clean air, but moving away from heavy traffic can help reduce exposure to pollutants generated by vehicles.

Consider Reducing Workout Intensity

Pollution levels are not always simply a reason to choose between exercising outdoors and staying inside. On days when pollution is moderately elevated, modifying your workout may also help. High-intensity exercise generally involves faster and deeper breathing. This means you may inhale more air during the same period compared with a low-intensity activity.

"If pollution levels are moderately elevated, reducing the duration or intensity of your workout can lower the amount of polluted air you inhale," Dr Mishra explained. For example, instead of completing a long, high-intensity run, you could opt for a shorter walk, stretching, mobility exercises or another lower-intensity workout. The aim is to remain physically active without unnecessarily increasing your exposure.

Don't Ignore Breathing Problems During Exercise

Your body can also provide warning signs that an outdoor workout is not suitable for the conditions. Pay attention to symptoms such as:

Coughing

Wheezing

Throat irritation

Chest tightness

Unusual breathlessness

"People with respiratory symptoms should pay particular attention to how they feel. Coughing, wheezing, throat irritation, chest tightness or unusual breathlessness during or after exercise should not be ignored," said Dr Mishra. If symptoms are persistent or severe, stop exercising and seek medical advice.

Can A Mask Protect You From Air Pollution?

A common question during periods of poor air quality is whether wearing a mask makes outdoor exercise safe. The answer depends on the type of mask and the circumstances. Regular cloth or surgical masks are not designed to effectively filter fine particulate pollution. Properly fitted particulate respirators can offer better filtration, but they may also make breathing more difficult during strenuous physical activity. "Don't assume that a mask makes every outdoor workout safe," Dr Mishra said. People with underlying heart or lung conditions should speak to their doctor about appropriate exercise and protective measures rather than relying on a mask alone.

Air pollution does not necessarily mean you have to give up physical activity. The key is to adapt your workout according to the conditions. Check the AQI before exercising, avoid heavily polluted periods, choose locations away from busy roads and adjust the duration and intensity of your workout when pollution levels are elevated. On days when air quality is poor, moving your workout indoors may be the safer option, particularly for people who are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution. "The goal is not necessarily to avoid outdoor exercise altogether, but to exercise strategically check AQI, choose cleaner locations, adjust intensity and duration, and move indoors when pollution is high," Dr Mishra said.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.