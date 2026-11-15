Anupam Kher Performs Lat Pulldown: Benefits And Common Form Mistakes To Avoid

Actor Anupam Kher is giving fitness enthusiasts another reason to stay consistent with their workout routines. The veteran actor recently shared a video of himself performing lat pulldowns at the gym, offering a glimpse into his fitness routine and explaining why he regularly posts workout videos on social media. Sharing the video on Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote, "I am back with my back!" He also explained why he likes sharing glimpses of his exercise sessions with his followers. According to the actor, posting workout videos gives him an additional reason to show up for his next training session.

"Why do I post my workout videos? Because once I put them out there, I have one more reason to show up for my next workout. Otherwise I can already hear some of you saying, 'Arey, yeh kya ho gaya, Anupam ji? Workout band kar diya kya?'" he wrote in the caption. His post highlights an important aspect of fitness: consistency. While choosing the right exercises and following a balanced workout routine are important, showing up regularly and maintaining motivation can make a significant difference in achieving long-term fitness goals. The exercise featured in his video, the lat pulldown, is a popular strength-training movement that primarily targets the back muscles. It is commonly performed using a cable machine and can help improve upper-body strength when done with the correct technique. But what makes the lat pulldown beneficial, and how should you perform it correctly?

What Is The Lat Pulldown Exercise?

The lat pulldown is a compound upper-body exercise that primarily works the latissimus dorsi, commonly known as the lats. These are the large muscles that extend across the sides of the back and contribute to the appearance of a wider upper body. The exercise involves pulling a weighted bar down towards the upper chest while seated at a cable machine. The movement requires the back muscles to work alongside the biceps, forearms and muscles around the shoulder blades.

It is particularly useful for people looking to develop back strength, improve upper-body muscle development and build a stronger foundation for other pulling movements.

5 Benefits Of Performing Lat Pulldowns

1. Helps Strengthen The Back Muscles

One of the biggest benefits of lat pulldowns is that they target the latissimus dorsi muscles. Strong lats contribute to several everyday movements, including pulling, lifting and reaching. Regularly incorporating this exercise into a strength-training programme can help develop back strength and improve overall upper-body muscular development.

2. Supports Better Upper-Body Strength

Although the lats are the primary muscles involved, lat pulldowns also recruit the biceps, brachialis, forearms and muscles responsible for stabilising the shoulder blades. This makes the exercise useful for developing pulling strength. It can also complement other upper-body exercises, including rows, pull-ups and deadlifts.

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3. Helps Develop A Wider Back

For people interested in developing a broader upper body, lat pulldowns can be a useful addition to their training routine. The latissimus dorsi muscles contribute significantly to back width. Progressive resistance training, combined with adequate nutrition and recovery, can help stimulate muscle growth over time. However, the results depend on several factors, including training consistency, exercise technique, genetics and overall calorie and protein intake.

4. Can Help Improve Pulling Performance

Lat pulldowns follow a movement pattern similar to pull-ups. They can help individuals develop the strength required for bodyweight pulling exercises. Unlike pull-ups, the machine allows users to adjust the resistance according to their strength and fitness levels. This makes it particularly useful for beginners who may not yet have the strength to perform multiple pull-ups.

5. Supports Shoulder Blade Control

Performing lat pulldowns with controlled movements requires coordination between the back muscles and the muscles responsible for shoulder blade movement. Developing this coordination can support better control during upper-body pulling exercises. However, the exercise should not be considered a treatment for shoulder pain or mobility problems.

How To Perform Lat Pulldowns With The Correct Form

Start by adjusting the thigh pads of the lat pulldown machine so that your legs are comfortably secured. Sit facing the machine and hold the bar with both hands, slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Keep your feet flat on the floor, chest lifted and spine in a neutral position. Lean back slightly from the hips while maintaining a stable torso.

Before pulling the bar down, engage your core and bring your shoulder blades down and back in a controlled manner. Pull the bar towards your upper chest by driving your elbows down towards your sides. Pause briefly when the bar reaches the upper chest area. Slowly extend your arms and allow the bar to return to the starting position without losing control of the weight. The movement should primarily come from your back and arms rather than excessive swinging of the torso.

5 Common Lat Pulldown Mistakes To Avoid

1. Pulling The Bar Behind The Neck

Some people pull the bar behind their neck instead of towards their upper chest. However, this variation can place the shoulders and neck in an uncomfortable position, particularly when performed with excessive weight or limited shoulder mobility.

For most people, pulling the bar towards the upper chest is a more practical option.

2. Using Excessively Heavy Weights

Lifting heavier weights does not automatically translate into better muscle development. Using more resistance than you can control often leads to poor technique, excessive body movement and reduced engagement of the target muscles. Choose a weight that allows you to complete the movement with proper form and controlled repetitions.

3. Leaning Too Far Back

A slight backward lean is normal during lat pulldowns. However, leaning too far back can turn the movement into something closer to a rowing exercise. Keep your torso relatively stable and avoid using momentum to pull the bar down.

4. Pulling With The Arms Instead Of The Back

The biceps and forearms naturally assist during lat pulldowns. However, relying entirely on arm strength can reduce your ability to effectively engage the back muscles. Focus on driving your elbows down towards your sides rather than simply pulling the bar with your hands.

5. Not Controlling The Return Movement

Allowing the weight to pull your arms upwards too quickly reduces control over the exercise. The upward phase is also important because the back muscles continue working as you return to the starting position. Extend your arms gradually and avoid letting the weight stack crash between repetitions.

How Often Should You Perform Lat Pulldowns?

Lat pulldowns can be included in an upper-body or back-focused strength-training routine, depending on your overall training programme. For beginners, starting with two to three sets of 8-12 repetitions using a manageable weight can be a reasonable approach. More experienced individuals can adjust the sets, repetitions and resistance according to their training goals. Allow adequate recovery between sessions that target the same muscle groups. It is also important to combine lat pulldowns with other pulling movements and exercises that strengthen different muscle groups for balanced muscular development. People with existing shoulder, neck or back injuries should seek guidance from a qualified fitness professional or healthcare provider before incorporating the exercise into their routine.

Consistency Is As Important As The Workout

Anupam Kher's latest gym video is a reminder that fitness is not just about lifting heavier weights or achieving a particular physique. Building a sustainable exercise routine also requires discipline, motivation and consistency. As the actor pointed out in his caption, sharing workout videos gives him another reason to return to the gym. While external motivation can help, developing a routine that fits your lifestyle and fitness level is essential for maintaining long-term progress.

Ultimately, exercises such as lat pulldowns can help build back strength, but proper technique, progressive training and adequate recovery remain the foundations of an effective fitness routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.