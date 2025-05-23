These Carb-Rich Foods Are Essential For Healthy Ageing

Carb-rich foods can play a crucial role in healthy ageing when chosen wisely. Complex carbohydrates like those found in whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables are packed with fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support vital functions as we age. They provide sustained energy, help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, regulate blood sugar, and reduce inflammation, all of which are key to lowering the risk of chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline. In this article, we outline a list of carb-rich foods that can promote healthy ageing.

10 Carb-rich foods to add to your diet for healthy ageing

1. Oats

Oats are rich in beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre that helps lower LDL cholesterol and improve heart health critical factors for ageing gracefully. They also stabilise blood sugar and support digestion, which can slow naturally with age. A daily bowl of oats is a heart- and brain-friendly start to the day.

2. Sweet potatoes

Packed with complex carbs, fibre, and antioxidants like beta-carotene (a precursor to vitamin A), sweet potatoes support skin health, vision, and immune function. They also have a low glycemic index, which helps maintain steady energy and prevents insulin spikes.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa is a complete plant protein and a complex carbohydrate that's gluten-free and high in magnesium, iron, and fibre. It supports muscle maintenance, energy production, and cardiovascular health, making it ideal for preserving strength and vitality in older adults.

4. Brown rice

A staple whole grain, brown rice provides sustained energy and is rich in selenium and manganese, which are important for antioxidant protection and metabolism. Its high fibre content aids in preventing constipation and supports colon health important concerns as we age.

5. Chickpeas

These legumes are a great source of fibre and complex carbs that help manage cholesterol, blood sugar, and weight. Chickpeas also supply plant protein and iron, which are vital for maintaining muscle mass and preventing age-related fatigue or anaemia.

6. Barley

Barley is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, supporting digestion and heart health. It also contains lignans which are plant compounds associated with a lower risk of cancer and hormone-related issues. Its slow-digesting carbs help prevent blood sugar swings, which can become more common with age.

7. Bananas

Bananas offer quick energy and are a good source of potassium, which is essential for managing blood pressure and maintaining heart function. Their natural prebiotics support a healthy gut, which is linked to improved immunity and mood regulation as we get older.

8. Whole wheat bread

Whole wheat bread provides fibre, B vitamins, and magnesium, which support brain function, energy production, and a healthy metabolism. Unlike white bread, it doesn't cause sugar spikes and contributes to long-term cardiovascular and digestive health.

9. Lentils

Lentils are loaded with fibre, folate, iron, and slow-digesting carbohydrates. They support heart health, muscle maintenance, and provide energy without promoting weight gain. Their plant-based protein and nutrients make them excellent for healthy ageing diets.

10. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is a fibre-rich starchy vegetable full of antioxidants like lutein and beta-carotene, which support eye health, skin integrity, and immune function. Its complex carbs make it filling and nourishing, supporting steady energy and nutrient absorption.

These foods also aid in muscle maintenance, bone health, and digestive regularity, making them essential for maintaining quality of life in later years.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.