Weight Loss Tips: These Carb-Rich Foods Might Actually Fasten Your Weight Loss

Similar to fats, there are carbs that are good for our health and carbs that may lead to weight gain

It turns out you should continue eating some carbohydrates despite what we've been told for years. The word "carbohydrate" has a terrible reputation. They are frequently linked to type 2 diabetes, weight gain, and a number of other health issues.

It is true that refined grains and processed diets high in sugar frequently lack necessary vitamins and minerals. Numerous nutrient-dense, fiber-rich meals, however, might really be highly beneficial for your health.

Although some people may benefit from low-carb diets, there is no need to completely exclude high-carb items. In this article, we share nutritious and healthy carb-rich foods that might actually boost your weight loss.

Add these carb-rich foods to your diet to fasten weight loss:

1. Oats

A very nutritious whole grain, oats are a fantastic source of numerous vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Furthermore, oats are a decent source of protein and have a higher protein content than most grains. According to research, eating oats may lower your cholesterol levels, hence lowering your risk of heart disease. In particular for those with type 2 diabetes, eating oats may lower blood sugar levels. Oats are also quite filling, which may aid with good weight management.

2. Barley

Barley, a cereal grain, may have the capacity to raise satiety-related hormone levels. Boiling barley kernels can alter the microorganisms in your gut, which in turn can increase your metabolism, according to a Swedish study. This starch's high fibre content has also been reported to reduce hunger pangs, according to researchers.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa is a wholesome seed that has gained enormous popularity among consumers who are concerned about their health. It falls under the category of a pseudocereal, which is a seed that is processed and consumed like a grain. Quinoa cooked is a high-carb food since it has 70% carbohydrates. But it's also a fantastic source of fibre and protein. Quinoa has been linked to a number of health advantages, including better blood sugar control and heart health. Quinoa is high in numerous minerals and plant components.

4. Buckwheat

Buckwheat is regarded as a pseudocereal, similar to quinoa. Buckwheat is not linked to wheat, despite its name, and it does not contain gluten. As it contains both protein and fibre, buckwheat is particularly nutrient-dense. Compared to many other grains, it also contains more nutrients and antioxidants. Studies indicate that it might be especially advantageous for blood sugar control and heart health.

5. Popcorn

Next time you're hungry, try popcorn instead of crisps. Researchers from the food and health fields around the nation evaluated the short-term satiety of these two common snacks and discovered that most volunteers reported feeling less hungry and more satisfied after eating popcorn. Being more content will probably cause you to eat less, which will result in consuming fewer calories. They are also a much better alternative to chips and other ultra-processed snacks.

6. Bananas

Bananas are a popular fruit that people enjoy using in a variety of ways. In addition to being rich in potassium and the vitamins B6 and C, bananas also contain a number of advantageous plant components. Bananas may help decrease blood pressure and enhance heart health due to their high potassium content. Green, unripe bananas have more starch. As the bananas ripen, this changes into natural sugars, which causes the bananas to turn yellow. Therefore, if you consume your bananas while they're less ripe, you'll often get more starch and less sugar.

Instead of causing weight gain, these foods rich in carbs will help aid weight loss and boost your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.