Struggling With Varicose Veins? Lifestyle Coach Shares Signs, Causes And Simple Remedies

Varicose veins are more common than many people realise. They often show up as swollen, twisted blue or purple veins on the legs and can cause heaviness, swelling, burning sensations and pain. While many dismiss them as just a cosmetic issue, experts say they may point to circulation problems inside the body.

Now, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho has shared an Instagram video explaining why varicose veins happen and what people can do naturally to manage symptoms and support circulation. In his post, Coutinho explained that varicose veins usually develop when tiny one-way valves inside the veins weaken over time.

"If you see your veins getting inflamed and blue on your legs, you are struggling with varicose veins because inside your veins, blood may be struggling to travel back to the heart," he said in the video.

He further explained that when these valves stop functioning properly, blood starts flowing backwards and collects in the legs. According to him, it creates something called venous insufficiency, which simply means your veins are struggling to return blood efficiently.

Why Varicose Veins Happen

According to Coutinho, several lifestyle and health factors can increase the risk of varicose veins. He said long hours of sitting or standing, lack of movement, hormonal changes, inflammation and pregnancy can all affect blood circulation and increase pressure inside the veins. He explained that women experience this more because hormones can relax vein walls.

Further, Coutinho added that pregnancy also increases pressure in the lower body which makes symptoms worse for many women. As pressure builds inside the veins, the vein walls stretch and inflammation increases. Over time, veins can become enlarged, twisted and painful.

Symptoms

Common symptoms can include:

Heavy or tired legs

Swelling around the ankles

Burning or aching sensations

Visible blue or purple veins

Pain after standing for long periods

Coutinho said the body often gives warning signs before the condition worsens.

What Can Help Naturally

The lifestyle coach also shared a few simple habits that may support circulation and reduce pressure in the legs. He advised, "Walk daily. Your calf muscles act like a second heart helping blood move upward."

He also recommended ankle rotations and calf raises, especially for people who travel frequently or sit at a desk for long hours. Other suggestions included elevating the legs for 10 minutes daily, staying hydrated, eating more fibre and reducing inflammation through movement and recovery.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.