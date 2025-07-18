President Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency. All About It

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a common vein condition, after he underwent some tests. The 78-year-old experienced swelling in his lower legs and bruising on the right hand, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, adding the conditions were "benign".

She attributed the bruising on his hand to the many handshakes that the President has had to do as part of exchanging pleasantries with fellow heads of state and other dignitaries.

In a memo, Sean Barbabella, the president's physician, said the tests revealed nothing concerning, like deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, CBS News reported.

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies. Bilateral lower extremity venous Doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” the memo said.

What is CVI?

The CVI occurs when your leg veins struggle to allow the flow of blood back to the heart, according to the Johns Hopkins website. Under normal conditions, the valves in our veins facilitate the flow of blood towards the heart. However, when they don't work on the optimum level, the blood may flow backwards and accumulate (pool) in your legs, it added.

The condition may not be a serious health threat, but it can cause pain, swelling, cramps, skin changes, varicose veins, leg ulcers, etc.

You're more likely to have the condition if/when you're overweight or pregnant or have a family history of the problem. You may also experience it if you have ever sustained injury to your leg, had surgery, or had previous blood clots, according to Johns Hopkins.

It affects about 1 in 20 adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Common among older adults, its risk heightens with age.

Treatments

From lifestyle changes to surgery, there are multiple ways to address the issue. Regular exercise, leg elevation and weight management are considered the first steps to treat the condition.

Medicines that boost blood flow through the vessels and compression therapy, which involves tight stockings or bandages, help a long way, experts say.