Donald Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Venous Insufficiency: What Is CVI? Symptoms, Risk Factors And More

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), the White House announced on Thursday. This clears the speculation over viral photos of Trump's swollen ankles and bruises on his hand.

In a media briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump, 79, was found to be suffering from chronic venous insufficiency after the President underwent a check-up, noticing "mild swelling" in his ankles.

What is chronic venous insufficiency (CVI)?

Chronic venous insufficiency is a condition in which your veins have trouble sending blood from your limbs back to the heart. This insufficient flow of blood to the heart causes the blood to pool or collect in the veins in your legs.

Several factors can cause venous insufficiency, though it's commonly caused by blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) and varicose veins. Over time, CVI can cause pain, swelling, and skin changes.

What are the symptoms of CVI?

Common symptoms of chronic venous insufficiency include:

Swelling or heaviness in the legs and ankles

Leg cramps

Itchiness

Varicose veins

Leg ulcers

Changes in skin colour of the legs and ankles

Who is at risk?

The risk for CVI goes up as you age, especially over age 50. Other risk factors include:

Gender: Women are at a higher risk of CVI and other vein problems.

Obesity: Excess weight puts pressure on the veins.

Pregnancy: When pregnant, the increased blood volume and pressure can strain the veins.

Smoking habits: Smoking can trigger CVI by affecting blood flow and vein health.

Sedentary lifestyle: Prolonged sitting can contribute to blood pooling in the veins of the legs and also affect the muscles' ability to pump blood.

Additionally, family history of CVI, DVT and blood clots can increase the risk.

Treatment for chronic venous insufficiency typically involves compression therapy, lifestyle changes and medication that help improve blood flow and reduce leg swelling.

