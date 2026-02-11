Stressed About Final Exams? 10 Tips For Students To Stay Calm

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 board exams will begin on February 17. The exam season is approaching for all students, leading to heightened nervousness in both schools and homes. During these months, many students experience mental stress, which is quite common. Stress and anxiety during exams can trigger a fight-or-flight response, releasing hormones like adrenaline and cortisol that affect a student's body, mind, and behavior. While mild stress can be motivating, excessive anxiety can impair performance by overwhelming the brain's processing capacity. Therefore, managing stress, especially during exam time, is crucial since it directly impacts performance, well-being, and overall academic experience. Family members and teachers should create a supportive environment that promotes students' mental well-being while helping them prepare effectively for exams.

Tips for students to manage stress during exam time

High levels of stress can hinder concentration, lead to anxiety, and negatively affect memory and problem-solving skills. When students learn to manage their stress, they can approach exams with a clearer mind, improved focus, and enhanced performance. Here's a detailed guide for students:

1. Make a study plan

Outline what topics to cover each day leading up to the exam and allocate specific time blocks for studying. This organised approach can prevent last-minute cramming and reduce anxiety. Set realistic goals to minimise stress by breaking larger tasks into smaller, manageable steps. Celebrate when you reach these goals to keep yourself motivated.

2. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

Eat right: Consume nutritious food, focusing on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid excessive caffeine and sugar, as they can increase anxiety.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body and mind functioning well.

3. Practice mindfulness and relaxation techniques

Deep breathing exercises: Take a few minutes to practice deep breathing. Inhale deeply through your nose, hold for a few seconds, and exhale slowly through your mouth.

Meditation or yoga: Engage in mindfulness meditation or yoga sessions to help calm your mind and enhance focus. Even a few minutes of these practices can be beneficial.

4. Get enough sleep

Many students compromise on sleep while preparing for exams, but lack of sleep directly impairs memory retrieval. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep, especially the night before the exams, as a well-rested brain processes information much faster.

5. Stay organised

Utilise planners, apps, or calendars to keep track of exam dates and study milestones. This visual representation of your progress helps you stay on top of your commitments. Declutter your study space; a tidy environment can improve focus and reduce feelings of overwhelm.

6. Reach out for support

Form study groups or discuss topics with classmates. Sharing knowledge and challenges can lighten the load and provide new perspectives. You can also share your feelings and concerns with trusted individuals; expressing your worries can alleviate stress.

7. Positive self-talk

Replace self-doubt with positive affirmations. Remind yourself of your capabilities and past successes. Visualising yourself doing well in your exams can build confidence and reduce nervousness.

8. Take breaks

Use the Pomodoro technique in which you study for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. After every four sessions, take a longer break of about 15-30 minutes. This can help refresh your mind and improve retention.

9. Prepare practically for exams

Practice past papers or conduct mock exams under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the pressure of real exam settings.

Organising your materials and knowing the location and timing of your exam will also help eliminate any panic on the day.

10. Day of the exam

Practice relaxation techniques right before the exam by spending a few moments doing deep breathing or mindfulness exercises.

Exam time can be challenging, but it's important to stay positive and approach your exams with confidence. Focus on what you know rather than fixating on what you might not remember. Remember that prioritising mental health is just as important as achieving academic success.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.