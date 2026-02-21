Rujuta Diwekar Debunks Heart Health Myths, Warns Against Alcohol And Urban Lifestyle Risks

When a family member is diagnosed with heart disease, fear often takes over. People tend to eliminate foods they believe are unsafe due to concerns about blood pressure, cholesterol, stents, or bypass surgery – especially coconut and nuts. However, experts say these fears are often misplaced and that larger lifestyle risks deserve more attention.

In a recent Instagram post, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar addresses common misconceptions about heart health, advising people not to fear traditional foods like coconut, peanuts and cashews. Instead, she emphasises that sedentary urban lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and air pollution pose significantly greater risks to cardiovascular health.

Diwekar dispels a common myth among heart patients and their families by stating that foods like cashews, peanuts and coconut are cholesterol-free. Only foods originating from animals contain cholesterol; plant-based foods do not.

She advises consuming these foods in moderation, as they are rich in fibre, heart-healthy fats, and other nutrients. Coconut chutney, groundnut snacks and festive coconut sweets are traditional preparations that can be included in a balanced diet without increasing the risk of heart disease.

“The first thing is that there is no cholesterol in it, neither in cashews, nor in coconuts, nor in peanuts. There is no cholesterol in it, you can eat it easily,” Rujuta Diwekar says in the video.

While dispelling concerns about nuts, Diwekar issued a stark warning about alcohol, calling it harmful “regardless of type or quantity.” She emphasises that even occasional drinking can have detrimental effects on the heart, brain and arteries.

“People who keep drinking that I only take a little, I only take once a month, I only take once a day, that is problematic for you. No matter what type of alcohol it is, no matter how much it is, it is bad for your health, for your arteries and veins, for your brain, for your heart,” Diwekar explains.

Alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk of stroke, hypertension and abnormal heart rhythms. In addition to its physiological effects, Diwekar points out that it also has social and behavioural implications that may indirectly affect long-term health outcomes and family well-being.

Rujuta Diwekar broadens the discussion beyond diet by highlighting often-overlooked environmental and lifestyle factors. Air pollution increases the risk of heart attacks and respiratory illnesses by causing inflammation of blood vessels, particularly in densely populated cities.

She also drew attention to structural barriers to physical activity, including long commutes, damaged sidewalks, and a lack of safe walking spaces. Regular physical activity is one of the most effective strategies for protecting heart health, yet these urban challenges limit daily movement.

Diwekar's core message is to stop fearing traditional foods and instead focus on building sustainable, healthy habits. Balanced meals, reduced alcohol intake, cleaner air and regular exercise are all essential components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. "If we do the most basic things, then the heart, mind and body will keep everything good," she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.