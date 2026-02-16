The Handgrip Strength Test: How Weak Grip Could Signal Heart Disease

It sounds almost too simple to be meaningful, but science says the handgrip test does work. You just need to squeeze a device as hard as you can for a few seconds, and it may tell you something about your heart. Yet the handgrip strength test has increasingly drawn attention from researchers and doctors as a surprisingly powerful indicator of overall health. In fact, weak grip strength has been linked to a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and even early death. So how can the strength of your handshake reflect the health of your heart? According to North American Journal of Medical Sciences, handgrip exercise may reveal an exaggerated blood pressure response.

What is the handgrip strength test?

The focus of a handgrip strength test is to measure the maximum force you can generate by squeezing a handheld device called a dynamometer. You hold it in one hand and squeeze as hard as possible for a few seconds. The device records the force, usually in kilograms or pounds. It is quick, non-invasive and inexpensive. That makes it appealing for clinics, health screenings and even large population studies.

Why grip strength matters

On the surface, grip strength could be considered a measure of the power of the arm or hand. However, grip strength is a measure of muscle strength. Muscle strength is related to heart health. When muscles are strong, the body is able to control blood sugar levels, decrease inflammation, and increase blood flow. Conversely, low muscle strength can be an indicator of poor physical fitness or metabolic issues. If a person has low grip strength, it could be an indicator that the body is not functioning at its best.

The link to heart disease

Several large studies have found that lower handgrip strength is associated with higher rates of cardiovascular disease. People with weaker grip strength tend to have a greater risk of heart attack and stroke. One reason could be that muscle weakness reflects reduced physical activity. Lack of exercise is a well-established risk factor for high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and abnormal cholesterol levels, all of which contribute to heart disease. Another possibility is that muscle weakness and heart problems share common underlying processes, such as chronic inflammation, insulin resistance and hormonal changes. Importantly, grip strength is sometimes a stronger predictor of cardiovascular risk than blood pressure alone.

What counts as "weak"?

Grip strength varies by age and sex. Men generally have higher grip strength than women, and strength naturally declines with age. There is no single universal cut-off, but significantly below-average scores for your age group may raise concern. A doctor or physiotherapist can interpret your result in context, taking into account body size, health history and lifestyle. If your grip strength is much lower than expected, it does not mean you have heart disease. However, it may prompt further evaluation of cardiovascular risk factors.

Other signs to watch for

Weak grip strength alone is not a diagnosis. But when combined with other signs, it can add to the bigger picture.

Be mindful of:

Persistent fatigue

Shortness of breath with mild exertion

High blood pressure

Elevated blood sugar

Increased waist circumference

Family history of heart disease

If several of these are present, it is wise to seek medical advice.

Can you improve grip strength and heart health?

The encouraging news is that both muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness are highly responsive to lifestyle changes. Strength training, even with light weights or resistance bands, can improve grip strength and overall muscle mass. Simple exercises such as squeezing a stress ball, using hand grippers, carrying shopping bags, or performing bodyweight exercises like push-ups can help. At the same time, aerobic activities such as brisk walking, cycling or swimming strengthen the heart and improve circulation. Combining resistance training with aerobic exercise offers the greatest benefit. This dual approach improves muscle function while also lowering blood pressure, improving cholesterol levels and enhancing insulin sensitivity.

The ageing connection

Grip strength naturally declines with age, but a steep drop may signal accelerated ageing or frailty. Frailty itself is associated with higher cardiovascular risk. Monitoring grip strength over time can therefore provide insight into healthy ageing. It acts almost like a quick snapshot of biological resilience.

Should everyone take this test?

While it is not yet a standard screening tool for heart disease in all clinics, many healthcare professionals consider it a useful addition to routine assessments, particularly in older adults. It is simple, safe and takes less than a minute.

The hand may be far from the heart, but it can reveal a great deal about it. Weak grip strength does not automatically mean heart disease, but it can act as an early warning sign that your cardiovascular health deserves attention.Think of it as a conversation starter between you and your doctor. If your grip is weaker than expected, it may be time to look more closely at your lifestyle, activity levels and heart health. Sometimes, the strength of your squeeze says more than you realise.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.