Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Common Diet Red Flags To Avoid Unhealthy Eating Habits

Staying informed about healthy eating habits is important for maintaining optimal health. With the vast amount of information available, it can be challenging to distinguish between beneficial dietary practices and potential red flags. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has shared insights into common diet-related warning signs that individuals should be aware of to make informed choices about their nutrition and health. Understanding these red flags can help you avoid pitfalls and maintain a balanced relationship with food.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Some diets are just costly both for the body composition and budget. You still eat more food products than actual fresh food at home. It's just junk food but it's pricier because it's health washed. The founders walk their way to an IPO and you to the next diet fad."

Red Flags You Need To Watch Out For When You Are Dieting

1. Spice shots in the morning and vodka shots at night

This habit indicates a diet based on imbalance and health-washing, rather than genuine nutrition. This approach often pairs restrictive, gimmicky habits with unhealthy behaviours, which means you are focusing on performance rather than a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

2. You are still eating chocolate in the form of a protein bar

This is also a type of health-washing where you swap a guilty pleasure for a processed substitute rather than making genuine dietary improvements. While protein bars can be convenient, many are essentially candy bars in disguise. They contain high amounts of sugar, calories and unhealthy fats.

3. You are still binge eating chips in the night, but this time they are made of beet or broccoli

Switching to beet or broccoli chips under the impression they are a guilt-free health food is a major dieting red flag. While they seem healthier, these products are frequently ultra-processed, high in fat and high in sodium.

4. You've lost weight, but you've also lost your sleep, your ability to poop and your happiness

Losing weight at the expense of your physical and mental well-being is not a good sign. It shows that your diet is unsustainable, unhealthy and potentially dangerous. A balanced, healthy diet should improve your energy and mood, not destroy them.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.