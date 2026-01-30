Rujuta Diwekar Explains What Good Health Is Really About

Maintaining good health is usually about making simple and mindful changes to your everyday routine. It often begins with avoiding excess sugar, skipping junk food, eating nutritious meals, working out regularly, and most importantly, listening to your body when it gives you signs to slow down. On some days, holistic wellness can look like sweating it out at the gym before sipping on a green smoothie, while on other days, it may simply mean relishing a classic home-cooked meal and sleeping early. Leading a healthy life is less about extremes and more about striking the right balance and staying consistent.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta has uploaded a video on Instagram to share certain factors that indicate good health. “What does good health mean? Does it mean flat abs, weight loss or getting a lot of likes on your Instagram pics? Or does it mean something else in real life?” asks the health expert in the clip. So, without further ado, let us take a deep dive into what she has to say.

3 Parameters Of Good Health

Improved capacity

Enhanced immunity

Composure and compassion

Previously, Diwekar reinforced the idea that small habits can have a huge impact on your health. “This is about doing the small things that have a large impact on your health, fitness, well-being, body composition and fat loss,” she explains in the Instagram reel.

3 Small Things With A Big Impact On Health

1. Food

Rujuta Diwekar recommends including a root vegetable three times a week.

Seasonal

Micronutrients

Prebiotic

“Expect better hormonal balance, periods and digestion,” she adds.

2. Workout/ Activity – 10-minute stroll post dinner

Improved digestion

Improved sleep

Very beneficial for those with high fasting sugar

3. Sleep

“Sleep with no gadgets 30 minutes before sleeping and 30 minutes after waking up,” suggests the health guru.

Allows you to relax

Allows you to process things

In conclusion, good health is not defined by appearances or online validation, but by how well your body functions, heals and stays balanced. Remember, it is always the little lifestyle shifts that render long-term benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.