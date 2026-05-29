A 22-year-old woman in Rajasthan is pregnant with her sixth child as her family is seeking another son. In a viral video, Dr. Pragya Tomar, a gynecologist at Spandan Hospital in Baraut, reveals that the woman already has five children, including one son and four daughters. She has experienced consecutive pregnancies nearly every year at a very young age. Dr. Tomar also raises alarm about the impact of repeated pregnancies on the mother's health, noting that the woman has been experiencing dizziness, shortness of breath, and other health issues. "Is it right to endanger someone's life in the desire for a son?" Dr. Tomar questions in the caption of her post.

How repeated pregnancies affect the mother and her baby

Repeated pregnancies without adequate recovery time pose serious health risks to both the mother and the baby. Each pregnancy requires a considerable amount of nutritional resources, and when pregnancies are spaced too closely, the mother may not have sufficient time to replenish those nutrients. This can lead to deficiencies, which might affect both her health and the health of the baby.

"A woman's health deteriorates with every successive pregnancy, and the risks accumulate with every subsequent childbirth. Consecutive pregnancies increase the chances of depletion of critical nutrients, resulting in anaemia in mothers and even risking their lives in cases of uterine rupture, while babies run the risk of having low birth weight and early deliveries," explains Dr Anjali Kumar, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

Serious health risks for the mother

A woman's body needs time to recover from the stresses of childbirth, and repeated pregnancies without adequate recovery can elevate the risk of serious complications.

"Multiple and repeated pregnancies raise the risk of high blood pressure, gestational diabetes, and anaemia in women by over two times as opposed to single and appropriately spaced pregnancies. The death rate for mothers increases with each pregnancy and childbirth and there has been a strong correlation found between fertility rate and maternal death rate, as highlighted by specialists across the globe in obstetrics. Other risks include nutritional deficiency, chronic exhaustion, pelvic floor damage, and postpartum depression," highlights Dr. Anjali Kumar.

Impact on mental health

Mental health is also a critical consideration. The emotional and psychological demands of caring for multiple young children can lead to increased stress and anxiety, which can affect a mother's overall well-being. As mentioned by Dr. Anjali Kumar it also significantly increases the risk of postpartum depression.

What should be the ideal gap between two pregnancies?

Dr. Anjali Kumar highlights that there is general consensus among medical professionals regarding the significance of proper spacing between births. WHO recommends that after the delivery of a baby, it is advisable to have a gap of 24 months before embarking on the next conception, to avoid complications for the mother, the unborn child, and the newborn baby. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend a period of 18 months to elapse between birth and another conception. "Ideally, a mother should wait until her last born baby is two years or more in order to give herself sufficient recovery time," she said.

When should women avoid too many pregnancies?

According to Dr. Anjali Kumar, there are certain factors that predispose a woman to having risky multiple pregnancies, thus the need for family planning. "Conditions like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer may affect her capacity to have a successful pregnancy, and these conditions are likely to worsen with age."

The findings from Johns Hopkins show that the risks become significant when the woman is aged above 35 years or has delivered five times already. There are high chances that older women may experience miscarriages, genetic problems in the baby, pre-eclampsia, and gestational diabetes.

Women who have suffered from thyroid disorders, autoimmune disorders, or previous complicated births should seek advice from their gynecologist before deciding to conceive more children.

How previous delivery methods affect furture pregnancies

"It should be noted that depending on the method of previous delivery, there is a different degree of risk during future pregnancies. After natural delivery, there are relatively fewer restrictions, but health and interval are important factors. In the case of Caesarean delivery, the number of repetitions increases the risk. Each consecutive caesarean greatly increases the risk of certain complications."

"In particular, by the fourth or fifth repetition of Caesarean section, there is an increase in the probability of complications such as placenta previa, placenta accreta, and uterine rupture. Moreover, more than half of the women who have performed more than three Caesareans develop severe adhesions, which leads to chronic pain in the pelvis and difficulties in future surgery. Specialists recommend not performing Caesarean surgery for at least 18-24 months after a previous Caesarean," Dr. Anjali Kumar explained.

Maintaining an appropriate gap between pregnancies enables a mother to regain her physical strength, restore her nutrient levels, and create a stable environment for her children. It also allows parents to focus on the individual needs of each child, promoting better developmental outcomes among siblings. Overall, taking time between pregnancies not only supports the mother's health but also positively contributes to family dynamics and child development.

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