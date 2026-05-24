<i>"Ek Aur Beta Chahiye"</i>: Doctor Raises Alarm After 22-Year-Old Becomes Pregnant For Sixth Time

A video shared by a gynecologist in Uttar Pradesh has sparked widespread concern online after revealing the case of a 22-year-old woman who is pregnant with her sixth child. According to the doctor, the woman and her husband were married when they were 15 and already have five children - four daughters and one son. Despite this, the couple, who are from Rajasthan, reportedly decided to continue having children in hopes of having another boy. The case was shared by Dr. Pragya Tomar of Spandan Hospital, who said the video was posted with the consent of the patient and her husband.

During the interaction, the woman reportedly told the doctor, "I keep having girls… we have one boy, we need another boy." Her husband added that one son was "not enough" to support the family and continue the family lineage, remarks that quickly triggered debate online over deep-rooted son preference and gender bias.

The doctor warned the couple about the severe health risks linked to repeated pregnancies at such a young age. According to her, the woman had already complained of breathlessness, dizziness, and body pain - symptoms commonly associated with physical exhaustion, anemia, and nutritional deficiencies caused by closely spaced pregnancies.

"You're risking your life with so many pregnancies," the doctor told the patient, warning that repeated childbirth without proper recovery time could seriously endanger both the mother and unborn child.

Watch the video here:

The video soon went viral on social media, with many users expressing concern over the woman's condition and criticising the societal pressure placed on women to give birth to male children. Many users also pointed to broader issues such as lack of awareness around contraception, early marriage, limited access to family planning education, and the unequal value often placed on daughters and sons in parts of society.

Medical experts have long warned that multiple pregnancies in quick succession can significantly increase the risk of anemia, malnutrition, chronic fatigue, pregnancy complications and maternal health emergencies, especially among very young mothers.

One user wrote, "She became a mother before becoming an adult." Another said, "Look at the husband's face and condition and he says to his wife that she doesn't wanna continue his lineage, why do you even want to continue it when you yourself are unable to afford food, shelter and clothing and many more things for the family."

A third stated, "She's really 22???? Damn this is so cruel," while a fourth added, "A child raising children."

The desire for a specific child gender, often referred to as son preference, is a complex social issue influenced by deep-rooted cultural, economic, and traditional factors.