Rabid Dog Bites 16 In Jharkhand: Here's Why Strategic Dog Vaccination Is Crucial

In an alarming incident from Balumath, located in the Latehar district of Jharkhand, at least 16 people aged between 8 and 35 were bitten by a suspected rabid dog in a single day. The incidents took place from Friday afternoon until late night. A doctor at the Balumath Community Health Centre reported that the injured individuals suffered deep wounds and multiple bite marks. According to a report from the Times of India, Dr. Surendra Kumar at the health centre stated that cases were still being reported until 10 PM. All the injured individuals were administered an anti-rabies vaccine, an anti-tetanus injection, and symptomatic medications. As per the report, residents said the attacks were allegedly made by one stray dog, which appeared distressed and aggressive.

In recent years, a significant rise in dog bite cases has been observed worldwide, including India. Beyond physical injuries, dog bites can cause life-threatening illness if left untreated.

According to the World Health Organisation, dog bites and scratches cause 99% of human rabies cases. It is a viral infection that can be 100% fatal once clinical symptoms appear, making it one of the most deadly diseases. However, it is also 100% preventable if medical treatment is administered immediately after a dog bite and before symptoms begin.

The role of vaccinating dogs

Dog vaccination is one of the most effective ways of preventing rabies because it stops the disease at its primary source. Since domestic and stray dogs are responsible for 99% of all rabies transmissions to humans, breaking the cycle of infection in dogs can help protect human communities. When animal vaccination drops, the disease spreads silently.

Breaking the chain of transmission

The rabies virus cannot survive indefinitely outside a host body. It relies on moving from animal to animal via bites.

WHO states that if a community maintains a 70% rabies vaccination rate among local dogs, the virus cannot find enough susceptible hosts to keep spreading.

Vaccinated dogs act as a protective barrier between infected wildlife and humans. If an infected wild animal bites a vaccinated dog, the dog's immune system destroys the virus, stopping it from reaching others.

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What should you do immediately after a dog bite?

Timely action can help prevent rabies. Once the virus infects the central nervous system and symptoms appear, rabies is fatal in 100% of cases.

After a dog bite or even a scratch, especially a stray or an animal whose vaccination history is unknown, one must act immediately:

Wash the wound immediately: Flush the bite with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes. This simple step physically removes a massive amount of the virus and bacteria from the wound.

Flush the bite with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes. This simple step physically removes a massive amount of the virus and bacteria from the wound. Apply an antiseptic: If available, apply an antiseptic like povidone-iodine to help kill remaining surface pathogens.

If available, apply an antiseptic like povidone-iodine to help kill remaining surface pathogens. Seek emergency medical care: Go straight to a clinic or hospital for rabies vaccine. If the wound is severe, Rabies Immunoglobulin is injected directly into the wound to instantly fight the virus.

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Never wait to see if you get sick or if the dog exhibits signs of sickness before getting the vaccine. Once you wait for symptoms, it is too late.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.