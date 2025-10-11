Celebrity Fitness Trainer Shares Quick Pilates Routine For Those Who Work Out At Home

Staying fit and healthy can be tough, especially when life gets busy. Between work, family, and other commitments, it's easy to let exercise fall by the wayside. But what if you could fit in an effective workout in just a few minutes of your day? On Instagram, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares a quick and simple Pilates routine that you can do from the comfort of your own home. This routine is designed to boost your strength, flexibility, and posture, all while reducing stress and improving your overall well-being.

The side note read, "Skinny feels good, but strong feels unstoppable. Here's a quick Pilates flow for everyone who works out at home — and yes, I've got a modified version too, so you can move at your own pace!"

Yasmin Karachiwala's Pilates Routine

1. Plank with shoulder taps

This is a dynamic bodyweight exercise that builds core strength, stability, and control. It is a more challenging variation of a standard plank because you must keep your hips and torso stable while lifting one hand at a time. Beginners can start with the modified version that is performed on the knees.

2. Single-leg glute bridge

An advanced bodyweight exercise, this move builds strength in your glutes, hamstrings, and core. As you are balancing on one leg, it also improves balance and hip stability. The easier version involves making the bridge with both your legs on the floor.

3. Dead bug with weights

It is an advanced core exercise that adds resistance to the standard dead bug. The weights intensify the demand on your abdominal muscles and improve stability. This variation can be performed with dumbbells, kettlebells, or a medicine ball.

The exercise can also be done without the weights

4. Side plank - thread a needle

It is a dynamic and advanced core exercise that builds upon the foundational side plank. Not only does this improve your core strength and stability, but it also enhances spinal mobility by adding a controlled rotational movement. Beginners can perform this exercise with the support of the knees.

5. Single straight leg stretch

Also known as scissors, this Pilates exercise strengthens the abdominals and improves hamstring flexibility. Unlike a static hamstring stretch, this move uses momentum and core control to stabilise the pelvis while the legs go up and down.

Try these exercises today!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.