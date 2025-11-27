"Suspect From Hellhole Afghanistan": Trump On "Act Of Terror" In US Capital

US President Donald Trump has called the Washington, DC, shooting of two National Guardsmen an act of terror and a crime against humanity. Briefing the media, the American leader blamed the previous Joe Biden for the shooting, saying the suspect came from Afghanistan on a 2021 airlift and called the country a "hellhole".

"This was a heinous assault and an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror. It was a crime against our entire nation. It was a crime against humanity," he said.

He confirmed that the man taken into custody after the daylight shooting two blocks from the White House was "a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan."

"I can report tonight that based on the best available information, the Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan - a hell hole on earth."

He went on to criticise his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, claiming that the suspect "was flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021" and vowed to have his administration "re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan" during his predecessor Joe Biden's presidency.

"We must take all necessary measures to endure the removal of any alien from any country who does not belong here, or add benefit to our country if they can't love our country, we don't want them," he added.

The shocking attack, carried out next to a metro station at a time when the streets and offices of downtown Washington were bustling, has put new focus on Trump's controversial militarisation of an anti-crime push around the country. Trump has deployed troops to several cities, all run by Democrats, including Washington, Los Angeles and Memphis. The deployments have prompted multiple lawsuits and protests from local officials who accuse the Republican of seeking authoritarian powers.

Earlier, in a post on X, Trump extended support to the National Guard troops after two members were shot and ordered 500 additional National Guard members to the city after the shooting.

Trump referred to the shooter as an "animal" and said that he will "pay a very steep price".

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," Trump wrote on social media.

"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!" Trump added.

About Washington DC Shooting

Two West Virginia National Guard members who deployed to the nation's capital were shot on Wednesday afternoon just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence that the mayor described as a targeted attack.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the two troops were hospitalised in critical condition.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, was identified as the suspected gunman who shot the two National Guard members. Lakanwal is a migrant from Afghanistan who came to the US during the chaotic 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, according to US media reports.

According to the report, Lakanwal entered America under Operation Allies Welcome and was resettled in Bellingham, Washington.

Outlets including NBC and The Washington Post said law enforcement officials and people familiar with the investigation said Lakanwal had lived in Washington state after arriving in the United States, with NBC reporting the FBI is investigating the attack as a possible act of terrorism.

He was reportedly shot four times after he attacked the National Guard members and was hauled away nearly naked in an ambulance.

Police said he acted alone and has not revealed a motive for the attack.