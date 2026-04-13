Papaya vs Pineapple: Which Summer Fruit Is Better For Bloating?

Bloating is a common summer complaint in summers that can lead to discomfort. People tend to increase their fruit intake in summer to get hydration and supply their bodies with the required nutrients. But not all summer fruits can soothe digestion. Especially when it comes to the papaya and pineapple, which are rich in digestive enzymes that make it better for your digestive tract to function better in rising heat. While the mechanisms behind how they affect the stomach need to be understood to get an accurate picture of which summer fruit is better if you are seeking to relieve bloating.

To figure out which is the best fruit for bloating, people need to look at the individual nutritional benefits of papaya and pineapple, as well as their exact impact on bloating. By choosing specific fruits that should be on your plate, here is what you need to know about bloating in summers and how each of the digestive enzymes in these fruits can make a difference in relieving it.

Why Bloating Gets Worse In Summer

Bloating tends to get worse in the summer as the body undergoes water loss that can cause issues with how the body functions. There are numerous aspects to consider to understand why bloating gets worse in summers; here is what the research published in Gastroenterology and Hepatology details about bloating getting worse in the summer. Here are the reasons behind the possible list of causes that can signal taking special precautions with summer fruit consumption:

Dehydration is a major health concern in summers, and eating certain fruits can address it, especially those that contain the most water content.

Fermentation of sugars is an important factor, as the undigested components from the ingested fruits tend to worsen with summer heat.

Slower digestion due to heat is a result of the digestive enzymes taking time to activate when a food source is consumed. So, taking proactive probiotics is necessary to make the digestive process faster.

Overeating fruit in one sitting is a common practice that loads the digestive system and leads to side effects.

So, regulating your summer fruit intake is needed for achieving a balance by getting the desired nutrients and health benefits at the same time.

How Papaya Helps With Bloating

According to the placebo-controlled trial published in Neuroendocrinology Letters, bile enzymes that are beneficial for the digestive tract only tend to last until the intake is maintained. When people stop taking it, the health benefits disappear, so people need to continue their intake of papaya in a moderate manner to ensure their digestive system remains nourished and well-regulated. Here is what the trial revealed:

Papaya contains the papain enzyme that stimulates sluggish digestion and moves food along when eaten.

The proteins in the summer fruit also break down proteins in the foods that need to be metabolised by the digestive tract.

Papaya is most commonly consumed for digestion, as it can soften stools and reduce heaviness.

It is a gentle, low-acid, gut-friendly summer fruit that should be on your summer plate to beat the heat and give your digestive system a helping hand.

Also Read: Yogurt vs Curd: Key Difference Between Bacterial Strains Explained

How Pineapple Affects Bloating

Pineapple, as a summer fruit, has certain enzymes that make it beneficial for easing the discomfort from bloating. According to research mentioned in the Food Research International journal, pineapple has the following helpful properties:

It contains the bromelain enzyme that is present in the stem, skin, and, in small amounts, in the fruit itself, which activates the breaking down of proteins.

This helps in protein digestion that makes the overall digestive process much more comfortable.

High acidity and natural sugars that are present in pineapples make it better for dealing with the summer heat while also stimulating digestion that tends to suffer.

Pineapple consumption may cause bloating in sensitive guts, so it is advisable to only consume a small and moderate dose to avoid making bloating even worse.

Papaya and pineapple are summer fruit that can ease bloating but their dose matters

Photo Credit: Freepik

Papaya vs Pineapple: Key Digestive Differences

When papaya and pineapple have to be compared on their ability to ease bloating, then these parameters need to be kept in mind to make a decision:

Enzyme strength: Digestive enzyme in papaya, known as 'papain', helps in protein digestion that is naturally present in the fruit. On the other hand, bromelain is a stronger proteolytic enzyme that breaks down dense proteins.

Acidity: Papaya is classified as a low-acid fruit as per the nutritional guidelines by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN). While pineapple has a naturally acidic pH (around 3.2-4.0, depending on its ripeness).

Fibre type: Papaya contains mostly soluble fibre and soft insoluble fibre that soothes the gut and reduces gas formation. On the other hand, pineapple contains more insoluble fibre relative to papaya, which can make bloating worse.

Gut sensitivity tolerance: The summer fruit papaya is suitable for sensitive digestion, while pineapple has strong enzymes and acidity, which can irritate the gut lining.

Also Read: Raw Papaya vs. Ripe Papaya: Which Variety Is Better At Controlling Blood Sugar?

Which Fruit Is Better For Different Types Of Bloating?

When summer fruit consumption needs to be compared, then looking at their individual abilities to ease specific types of bloating is needed. Here is what you need to know about the fruits best for bloating, such as papaya and pineapple, and their respective health benefits for specific types of bloating:

After heavy meals, papaya is suitable based on its nutritional profile.

Protein-rich meals require the strong action of pineapple, but in small amounts to avoid the side effects.

People with IBS or a sensitive gut can benefit from papaya consumption.

Individuals with a history of acid reflux need to avoid pineapple.

How Much Is Too Much?

You need to keep the following aspects in mind while consuming them to avoid the side effects from too much consumption in one sitting:

Portion sizes need to be determined based on the individual's intended purpose for eating the fruit.

Timing matters a great deal, as an empty stomach or post-meal can have different effects.

You need to avoid fruit-only meals to avoid overeating fruits in summers.

Which One Should I Choose?

In summation, papaya and pineapple need to be weighed for their health benefits and nutritional benefits:

Papaya is a safer and gentler option for most people and can ease bloating.

While pineapple is helpful, it is situational, and people with sensitive stomachs need to regulate their intake.

The health benefits of the summer fruits depend on the type of bloating they can address based on the individual's gut type. You need to consult a nutritionist or dietician to get the right medical guidance for either papaya or pineapple for bloating.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.