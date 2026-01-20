Nutritionist Palak Nagpal Shares Effective Fat Loss Diet Tips For Brides-To-Be

The wedding countdown is equally exciting and stressful for brides. As the big day approaches, all they want is to look their best. To achieve this, many brides resort to quick-fix measures like crash diets, extreme calorie cuts, over-exercising and cutting out entire food groups. However, these drastic approaches can backfire, taking a toll on health and leading to exhaustion, slower metabolism, skin problems and nutritional deficiencies.

So, what is the solution? Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has some sustainable ideas that can help brides look radiant on their wedding day while also supporting overall well-being. In a video she recently posted on Instagram, the health expert shares, “Crash dieting before your wedding might promise quick results, but it often brings fatigue, dull skin, mood swings, and rebound weight. Real bridal fat loss is about small, consistent habits.”

As per the nutritionist, a bride should drink enough water, eat home-cooked meals, choose smart snacks, focus on movement on busy days and opt for wholesome meals when stepping out.

5 Ways To Encourage Bridal Fat Loss Without Crash Dieting

1. Stay Hydrated

Bridal shopping and wedding prep can get hectic. Carry a water bottle and sip throughout the day to reduce bloating and support fat loss.

2. Carry Home-Cooked Meals

Home food keeps oil, salt and portions in control so that your body stays light and energetic.

3. Smart Quick Snacks/Drinks

Energy bars, roasted peanuts, protein powder or seeds help prevent long gaps between meals and sudden junk food cravings.

4. Move, Even If You Can't Hit The Gym

Short home workouts or brisk walks help keep metabolism active and stress hormones low.

5. Choose Clean When Eating Out

Grilled, steamed and lightly cooked meals allow you to enjoy food without water retention or heaviness.

In conclusion, Ms Nagpal advises brides to “nourish yourself, do not punish yourself. A calm, healthy body is what truly gives that bridal glow.”

So, the next time you are tempted to follow extreme diets before your wedding, remember that small, consistent choices are the key to looking and feeling your best.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.