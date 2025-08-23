How Men Can Support Women Through Menstruation? Nutritionist Explains

Menstruation can be a challenging and emotional experience for many women. From emotional outbursts to hormonal fluctuations, the menstrual cycle can affect the bodies in various ways. That's exactly why having a supportive partner can make all the difference. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shares insights on how men can better understand and support women during their menstrual cycles.

In her latest Instagram post, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary explains how menstrual cycles affect a woman's emotions. She also urges men to be supportive and encouraging to their female friends and family during this time of the month.

In the caption, she writes, "On an average a woman has about 486 periods in her life. Imagine the kind of pain we go through. Nearly 90% of women experience some level of period pain, and for 10%, it's so severe it disrupts daily life-especially for someone with PCOS , endometriosis, or other hormonal imbalances."

Rashi adds that one should never stop women from talking about their pain as it's just plain insensitive.

"Our body isn't just going through cramps but even the brain changes size throughout the cycle, which is why mood, energy, and emotions shift in all four phases. So instead of calling her crazy for complaining, learn how her body and hormones work to be a better boyfriend, husband or partner that most guys wish they could be," she adds.

Earlier, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary shared a few hacks to manage menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes, night sweats and extremely erratic cycles. She outlined three basic things that women should know to address their pain points during perimenopause.

The first is insulin resistance, which means being strategic with carb intake. The second is skin health. Rashi shared that everyone who is suffering from perimenopause should worry about wrinkles or getting old. To prevent sagging skin, she advised adding collagen to your diet. The third is supporting progesterone through natural mimickers.

Rashi Chowdhary added that adjusting her diet played a key role in controlling these symptoms. She focuses on meals that are protein-rich and lower in carbohydrates and avoids late dinners with heavy carbs like rice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.