Periods: Include These 6 Foods To Your Diet For A Healthy Menstruation Cycle

Irregular periods may be sign of poor health

Every 28 days or so, menstrual periods usually last four to seven days. Periods that are less than 21 days or more than 35 days apart, missing three or more periods in a row, and menstrual flow that is significantly heavier or lighter than usual are all examples of irregular periods. Irregular periods can be a sign of an unfit body. In one of her recent Instagram reels, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares foods that can help bring your cycle on track.

She writes, "Eating the right food can help deal with several health concerns. The same applies to irregular periods. So, if irregular periods are giving you a hard time, try these superfoods. Also, please note that you should speak to your doctor, if your periods remain irregular or if any other symptoms are there."

Here are 6 foods that promote a healthy menstrual cycle, according to the nutritionist:

1. Papaya

Papaya contains carotene, a nutrient that supports estrogen levels. This tropical fruit can also help with uterus contraction.

2. Carom Seeds (Ajwain)

Carom seeds water is known to regulate your menstrual cycle. It aids in digestion too. Carom seeds when boiled in water and consumed also help in reducing pain during periods.

3. Aloe Vera

Nature's own cure for an irregular menstruation cycle, Aloe Vera is rich in folic acid, amino acids, salicylic acid, and Vitamins A, C, E & B12. It regulates the hormones responsible for menstruation and helps in getting regular period flow every month on time.

4. Cinnamon

Insulin levels are known to have an effect on other hormones and also the menstrual cycle. Cinnamon helps regulate these insulin levels in the body as it can improve the body's ability to process glucose and insulin. It can also help in polycystic ovary syndrome.

5. Pineapple

Pineapple contains an enzyme called "bromelain", which may reduce inflammation in the body and help in irregular menstruation. It also helps prepone your periods.

6. Fennel

Fennel is an effective herb to treat irregular periods. It helps in balancing the hormones and promotes ovulation. It also relieves menstrual cramps.

Add these foods to your diet to keep your diet on track.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.