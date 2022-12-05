Irregular Periods? Practice Yoga Daily To Regulate Your Cycle

Yoga can help regulate your menstrual cycle

Irregular menstrual cycle is a common issue faced by many these days. While the length of the menstrual cycle varies from woman to woman, it usually occurs at the same time every month. The cycle is considered normal if it is anywhere between 21 days to 35 days long. However, periods are said to be irregular if they get delayed or occur early according to your usual pattern of the menstrual cycle. Irregular periods can be due to a range of reasons including pregnancy, stress, obesity, and medication among others. Missing a period or having or experiencing abnormal menstruation cycles can be irksome for many.

But you need not worry as it can be effectively fixed with the help of yoga, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra. In her latest Instagram Stories, she shares a hack to achieve regular periods and that too naturally.

Yoga for irregular periods

The nutritionist suggests that yoga can come in handy to tackle irregular periods provided that you maintain consistency. She advises practicing yoga for 35 to 40 minutes per day and five times a week. This, according to her, can help regulate the hormones and menstrual cycles. In addition, yoga can be effective in reducing premenstrual symptoms, she adds.

Some of the yoga poses that can help regulate your menstrual cycle are:

Dhanurasana

Bhujangasana

Malasana

Baddha konasana

The nutritionist then sheds light on the nutrients that women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) must consume. PCOS is a condition that affects one in every five women and can cause irregular periods, excess body hair, chronic inflammation, and hormonal balances among other complications.

Lovneet Batra stresses that diet plays a major role in dealing with PCOS and those suffering from it must ensure that they are getting the right hormone-balancing nutrients. Such nutrients include zinc, magnesium, vitamin D, vitamin B12 and folate. While zinc helps improve fertility in women and reduce the effects of high testosterone, magnesium enhances insulin secretion and facilitates sugar metabolism. Vitamin D is required for blood sugar balance while other nutrients help in dealing with the complications of PCOS.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.