US Woman Experiences Periods For Over 1000 Days, Doctors Baffled By Bizarre Condition

A TikTok user is sharing her harrowing experience with an unusually prolonged menstrual cycle that has lasted over 1,000 days. Despite consulting doctors, the cause of her condition remained a mystery until recently, when she finally discovered the underlying reason. "It was picked up on the very first ultrasound I had, and no one thought to mention it to me," Poppy revealed in a recent video.

Menstrual cycles typically follow a predictable pattern, but variations are common. For most women, menstrual bleeding occurs every 21 to 35 days and lasts between 2 to 7 days. However, this timeline can vary depending on factors such as age, hormones, birth control, and lifestyle factors like stress, diet, and exercise. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, 14% to 25% of US women of childbearing age experience irregular periods, characterised by irregular cycle length, flow, or frequency. While this is usually not a major concern, if irregular periods become persistent or are accompanied by symptoms like pelvic pain or heavy bleeding, it's best to consult a doctor.

Poppy's three-year period saga began with two weeks of continuous bleeding, prompting medical attention. Despite multiple doctor consultations, tests, and medication, the bleeding persisted. Cysts were discovered on her ovaries, but the cause remained unclear.

"My iron levels? Rock bottom. The cramps? Awful. All of my muscles hurt, my bones hurt. I have constant headaches, constant nausea," Poppy said.

Poppy's periods persisted for three months, despite a PCOS diagnosis. Doctors performed a hysteroscopy, but found no clear cause. A specialist prescribed new medication and inserted an IUD, which also failed to provide relief. Her frustration and desperation grew as she struggled with persistent bleeding for over a year, despite undergoing numerous tests and trying various treatments and medications. Even an MRI and ultrasound showed no underlying issues. The cycle of hope and disappointment took a toll on her mental health, plunging her into depression.

Her breakthrough came on day 950 of her prolonged bleeding, when she discovered a possible cause with the help of her TikTok followers. She revealed that she has a rare condition called a bicornuate uterus, also known as a heart-shaped uterus, where the uterus is divided into two chambers instead of one. Interestingly, this detail was initially noted on her first ultrasound around the third or fourth month of bleeding, but its significance wasn't realised until much later.

A bicornuate uterus, a rare condition affecting less than 5% of women, can cause severe symptoms such as heavy and prolonged bleeding, painful periods, and pelvic discomfort. While many women with this condition remain asymptomatic, for those who experience symptoms, the impact can be significant.

"I have spent 950 days in absolute agony, spending my lifetime f—king savings on period pads and period products, on new trousers, on new underwear, on new sheets. I have cried every single day," she said.

To find relief, Poppy is planning to undergo several procedures. She will have a comprehensive hormonal panel to test her hormone levels and have her IUD removed. She is also scheduled for a dilation and curettage procedure, where doctors will scrape away abnormal tissue from her uterine lining. Furthermore, she is exploring surgery with her doctor to correct her heart-shaped uterus, a condition that may be the root cause of her symptoms.

"Thinking about a life where I'm not going to be bleeding every single day is heaven," she said.