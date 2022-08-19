Menstruation: Best Exercises For PMS Symptoms

Walking is one of the easiest exercises to perform to ease off PMS symptoms

PMS stands for Premenstrual syndrome. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) has a wide variety of signs and symptoms, including mood swings, tender breasts, food cravings, fatigue, irritability and depression. It's estimated that as many as 3 of every 4 menstruating women have experienced some form of premenstrual syndrome.

A consistent pattern of symptoms is common with PMS. However, the physical and mental changes you go through with premenstrual syndrome can range from hardly perceptible to severe. However, premenstrual syndrome symptoms and indicators can be lessened or managed with the use of treatments and lifestyle changes.

Exercising regularly helps cure and avoid various conditions. Premenstrual syndrome is another condition symptoms of which can be lowered through certain exercises. In this article, we list exercises that have been proven to reduce PMS symptoms.

7 Exercises that help reduce PMS symptoms:

1. Walking

The greatest activity you can do while on your period is a short, easy walk. Your lungs will function adequately later in your cycle due to this low-intensity aerobic activity. These will also improve your mood and enable you to lose some weight. Your body's release of endorphins will rise as a result of these gentle exercises.

2. Yoga

Yoga may calm your agitated and unpleasant attitude with simply some stretching and breathing techniques. Numerous yoga postures aid in improving blood flow and easing unpleasant ailments. Yoga's ability to calm the body and ease premenstrual syndrome symptoms like cramps and bloating has been clinically established and researched.

3. Running/jogging

You can go running in the last stages of your period or just before it starts. If you feel uncomfortable, go for a gentle pace and stop occasionally. Running will quickly make you feel better and less agitated. Keep in mind to be well-hydrated. Jogging is a slower-paced, light alternative to running.

4. Light weight lifting

If you can't go for a walk or to the gym, you can try light weights at home. Try power-based exercises and mild lifting to improve your muscles' flexibility and strength. This flexibility can help reduce various physical symptoms of PMS.

5. Stretching

Stretching is an effortless and calming workout especially if you are experiencing PMS symptoms. If performing other workouts causes you further pain, consider stretching and taking deep breaths to relax your body's muscles.

6. Pilates

Pilates is currently one of the most popular exercise regimes. Your body will relax as a result, keeping you peaceful and in good health. Pilate exercises to target certain muscle areas, allowing you to customise your training as needed. Pilate strengthens your core, which might lessen various PMS symptoms such as cramps, etc.

7. Dancing

Similar to yoga and pilates, dancing is an extremely adjustable exercising regime. Dancing helps move our bodies' muscles which may be helpful in increasing flexibility. Better flexibility helps reduce cramps and other body aches that are common symptoms of Premenstrual syndrome.

In conclusion, certain exercises can be very helpful in providing relief from PMS symptoms. Besides these activities, make sure to focus on other aspects of your lifestyle. What we eat may also help improve or might worsen our symptoms. Consuming foods that reduce PMS symptoms can further help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.