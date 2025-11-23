"Sindh May Return To India": Rajnath Singh's "Borders May Change" Remark

The Sindh region may not be with India today, but borders can change and the region may return home to India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at an event.

Sindh province, the area near the Indus River, went to Pakistan following Partition in 1947, and the Sindhi people who lived in that region came to India.

The Defence Minister said Sindhi Hindus, especially from the generation of leaders like LK Advani, have never accepted the separation of Sindh region from India.

"I'd also like to mention that Lal Krishna Advani wrote in one of his books that Sindhi Hindus, especially those of his generation, still haven't accepted the separation of Sindh from India," he said.

"Not just in Sindh, but throughout India, Hindus consider the Indus River sacred. Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca. This is Advani ji's quote," he added.

"Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again. Our people of Sindh, who hold the Indus River sacred, will always be our own. No matter where they are, they will always be ours," the Defence Minister said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "...Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again..."… pic.twitter.com/9Wp1zorTMt — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

At an interaction with the Indian community in Morocco on September 22, Singh said he is confident of India getting back PoK without taking any aggressive steps, as the people in PoK have been demanding freedom from the occupiers.

"PoK will be ours on its own. Demands have started being made in PoK, you must have heard sloganeering," Singh said.

During India's Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure and Pakistani forces that support it, some experts had commented that India should have pushed on into PoK and secured territory that belongs to India.