Decisive Leap Forward For India-US Ties: Rajnath Singh On Trade Deal

The India-US trade agreement is a "decisive leap" forward for the economic ties between the two countries, and the "historic" deal is going to set the stage for stronger growth, jobs, and strategic collaboration, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent.

"The Indo-US trade agreement is a decisive leap forward for India-US economic ties. The historic trade deal is going to set the stage for stronger growth, jobs, and strategic collaboration. I thank PM Shri Narendra Modi for opening new opportunities for growth, employment and economic prosperity," Singh posted on X.

US President Donald Trump made an announcement regarding the trade deal on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

