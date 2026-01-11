Nutritionist Clarifies What You Think Is Nutritious Vs What Actually Delivers

Many of us grow up believing that certain foods are the ultimate sources of key nutrients – milk for calcium, dates for iron, and lemon for vitamin C. But according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, these long-held assumptions don't always match nutritional reality. She recently took to Instagram to break common food myths and reveal lesser-known ingredients that actually deliver higher concentrations of essential nutrients. As part of her “What You Think Is Nutritious Vs What Actually Delivers” series, she compared commonly believed nutrient sources with their actual nutritional powerhouses. Challenging popular perceptions, she wrote in the caption, “What we think is nutritious isn't always what delivers the most.”

Here are the reality checks she shared:

1. Calcium

Calcium is one of the most essential nutrients for healthy bones and teeth, blood clotting, and muscle function. The nutritionist mentioned, “Sesame seeds provide 10× more calcium than milk.”

Challenging the common belief that milk is the primary calcium source, Lovneet explains that while 100 ml of milk contains 118 mg of calcium, 100 g of sesame seeds contain a whopping 1283 mg of calcium.

2. Iron

The nutritionist said, “Garden cress seeds are a much stronger iron source than dates.”

While dates are often believed to be rich in iron, she points out that they contain only 3.2 mg of iron per 100 g. In contrast, garden cress seeds – also known as halim or aliv seeds – contain 17.2 mg of iron per 100 g, making them a far more potent option.

3. Vitamin C

She stated, “Guava delivers ~6× more vitamin C than lemon.”

Although lemon is widely considered a top vitamin C source, Batra explained that it contains only 39 mg per 100 g. Meanwhile, guava earns the title of the ‘Actual Powerhouse' by delivering 222 mg of vitamin C per 100 g.

4. Vitamin A

The nutritionist also highlighted, “Drumstick leaves outperform carrots by a wide margin,” when discussing vitamin A sources.

According to common belief, carrots contain 903 mcg of vitamin A per 100 g. However, drumstick leaves, also known as moringa, provide a much higher 2923.67 mcg of vitamin A per 100 g.

Take a look at the post here:

Wrapping up, the nutritionist explained, “Nutrition isn't about food labels or popularity—it's about bioavailable nutrients and smart choices. This is why dietary diversity and traditional foods matter more than trends.”

Her reality checks on traditional foods shed light on how often-overlooked ingredients can pack far more nutritional punch than their popular counterparts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.