MondayMotivation: Try This Stretching Routine By Shilpa Shetty Kundra To Get Rid Of Body Stiffness And Pains

There has been yet another extension to the ongoing lockdown. It is an extreme situation where people have been forced to live in extreme situations. Managing work from home along with the many an household chores has ended up being nothing less than chaotic. While some are clearly overworked, there are others who have too much time at their disposal and are clueless as to how to spend their time. All this can lead to a stiff body with increased number of body aches and pains.

Agrees actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who shares a couple of stretches and yoga asanas which not only reduce stiffness in the body, but also reduce aches and pains. "We're living in some extreme situations right now. On the one hand, there's so much to do around the house while many are also working-from-home; on the other hand, the excess free time keeps us seated for long hours with very little movement - a massive state of confusion for the body," she writes in her post.

All of this, as mentioned above can lead to a stiff and painful back and muscles. She adds that it is important to keep stretching and strengthening your back in order to avoid severe of long-term pain.

The routine she shares involves a combination of several yoga poses like the cat cow pose, downward dog pose, bow pose, bridge pose and cobra pose. Kundra says that she practices routine regularly it works wonders for her.

"It strengthens the back and abdominal muscles, improves flexibility in the spine and enhances the body posture. It also relieves back pain and relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs. Give your body a little activity so it doesn't go into a state of shock in these testing times," she writes while mentioning the benefits of this routine.

Take this as your #MondayMotivation or even lockdown motivation to stay fit and keep moving. Stay indoors and stay safe everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.