The monsoon season offers welcome relief from intense summer heat, but it also brings a rise in several infections. Damp weather, waterlogging, and increased humidity create the ideal condition for germs and parasites to spread. One major concern during the rainy months is tapeworm infection. Contaminated water, poor sanitation, and unsafe food practices become more common during this period, increasing the risk of parasitic infestations.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Rinkesh Kumar Bansal, Director Gastroenterology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, said people should remain extra cautious during the monsoon. Tapeworm infections often occur after consuming contaminated food or water, particularly undercooked meat and unhygienically prepared meals. While many infections are mild, some can lead to serious health problems if ignored. With cases often increasing during the rainy season, many people ask whether deworming can help prevent or treat these infections. Experts say it can, but only when done correctly and under medical guidance.

Why Do Tapeworm Infections Increase During Monsoon?

Several factors contribute to a rise in tapeworm cases during the rainy season. Heavy rains can contaminate drinking water sources with sewage and waste. Flooding may also affect food hygiene, especially in areas with poor sanitation facilities.

Street food and meals prepared in unhygienic conditions can become risky during this time. In addition, people may unknowingly consume contaminated fruits, vegetables, or water. Eating undercooked pork, beef, or fish is another major reason behind tapeworm infections. These foods may contain parasite larvae, which can enter the body and grow inside the intestine.

What Are Tapeworms And How Do They Affect the Body?

Tapeworms are intestinal parasites that live inside the digestive tract. Once they enter the body through contaminated food or water, they attach themselves to the intestinal wall and absorb nutrients from the host.

Since these parasites feed on nutrients meant for the body, they can affect overall health over time. In some people, the infection remains unnoticed for months because symptoms may be mild or completely absent. This makes early detection difficult.

Common Symptoms To Watch Out For

Tapeworm infections can cause a range of symptoms, depending on the severity of the infestation. Some of the commonly signs include:

Abdominal pain or discomfort

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhoea or changes in bowel habits

Fatigue and weakness

Unexplained weight loss

Loss of appetite

Nutritional deficiencies

In some cases, infected individuals may not experience any symptoms at all. However, persistent digestive issues should never be ignored, especially during the monsoon season.

Can Deworming Help?

The short answer is yes. Deworming medicines are specifically designed to eliminate parasitic worms from the body and can be highly effective when prescribed appropriately. In regions where intestinal worm infections are common, periodic deworming may help reduce the burden of infection and prevent complications. Timely treatment can also improve nutrient absorption and overall health.

Dr. Bansal said, "Deworming medications are designed to eliminate parasitic worms from the body and can be highly effective when prescribed appropriately. In areas where intestinal worm infections are common, periodic deworming may help reduce the burden of infection and prevent complications."

However, experts caution against self-medication. Not all stomach-related symptoms are caused by tapeworms, and different parasites require different medicines. Taking the wrong treatment may delay proper diagnosis and recovery.

Why Medical Advice Is Important

If symptoms continue or worsen, consulting a healthcare professional is essential. Doctors may recommend a stool examination or other tests to confirm whether a tapeworm infection is present. A confirmed diagnosis ensures that patients receive the right medication and dosage. Early treatment can prevent complications and reduce the chances of prolonged infection.

"Consulting a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment is essential, particularly if symptoms persist or worsen. A stool examination or other diagnostic tests may be recommended to confirm the presence of a tapeworm infection," added Dr. Bansal.

Tips to Prevent Tapeworm Infection During Monsoon

Prevention remains the most effective way to stay protected. Simple daily habits can significantly lower the risk of infection:

Wash hands thoroughly before eating and after using the toilet

Drink only safe and clean water

Wash fruits and vegetables properly before consumption

Cook meat and fish thoroughly before eating

Avoid food from unhygienic sources.

Maintain good sanitation practices at home and in the community

"While deworming can play a valuable role in managing tapeworm infections, it should be viewed as part of a broader strategy that includes hygiene, food safety, and timely medical care. Staying vigilant during the monsoon can help protect individuals and families from parasitic infections and support overall health and well-being," said Dr. Bansal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.