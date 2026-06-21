Constipation is very common and can affect people of all ages at some point in their lives. If you often feel bloated or notice irregular bowel movements, constipation could be slowing down your digestive system.

However, doctors say the condition is not just linked to digestive issues but is also closely connected to everyday food choices.

Dr Saurabh Sethi has shared a detailed list of foods that may worsen constipation. In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "Struggling to go regularly? You're not alone, and there's usually a fixable reason why."

The expert explains that foods low in fibre and high in fat or refined carbohydrates can slow down digestion and make stools harder.

These include cheese, white rice, white bread, fried foods, alcohol, chips, unripe bananas, chocolate and fast food. Regular consumption of these foods can reduce gut motility and increase the chances of constipation.

He adds that eating such foods frequently can make bowel movements slow and uncomfortable over time.

While many people turn to medicines or Ayurvedic remedies for relief, Dr Sethi suggests that long-term improvement usually comes from simple changes in diet and lifestyle rather than medication alone.

He has also highlighted foods that can help relieve constipation naturally. These include prunes, flax seeds, oatmeal, kiwi, spinach, pears, chia seeds, coffee and sweet potatoes. These foods are rich in fibre, natural enzymes, and water content, which help soften stools and support smoother digestion.

Earlier, he also shared simple remedies for people who experience constipation occasionally. He suggested using a small stool in front of the toilet seat and placing your feet on it so that your knees are raised above your hips. Second, he advised increasing fluid intake and aiming for around eight glasses of water daily.

Third, he recommended increasing physical activity. "Do regular walking, do regular exercise," he said, adding that movement helps reduce the time it takes for food to pass through the large intestine, which makes bowel movements easier and more regular.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.